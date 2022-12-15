We can’t help but notice how tightly Nancy Pelosi was gripping the podium as she held her presser earlier today. Maybe she’s figured out we’ve figured out the more she flaps her hands and arms around the more she’s lying out her old, shriveled backside?

Or maybe she was holding on for balance.

*HIC*

Anywho, seems Nan was none too happy about the question this reporter asked her about serving her term:

"Will you commit to serving your full two-year term for the people of San Francisco?" NANCY PELOSI: "What is this? What is this? Don't bother me with a question like that. Really. Really, ok? I said what I'm gonna do. Those kind of questions are such a waste of my time." pic.twitter.com/cINT3MWdQD — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) December 15, 2022

Sheesh, Nancy, it was just a question. And a fair one at that.

And why is it a waste of her time to answer if she intends to serve out her entire term? She’s a bazillion years old …

She’s a civil servant. The constituents deserve her to answer the question — Mama Knows Best (@factsanddata) December 15, 2022

Simply answering 'yes' or 'no' and "Next question." would have been a much less waste of time than her response. — Robert (@RobertBozeman18) December 15, 2022

Wish we had people in the Republican Party treating the media with such viciousness 🤨 — MimiMable (@TeresaGunz) December 15, 2022

We do miss Trump when we watch the media asking elected officials questions like this.

The reporter should have replied with a tough question about her insider trading. — HelioWave (@heliodown) December 15, 2022

Or, you know, her husband Paul.

*cough cough*

A tad witchy this morning Nance? — TXIndep1836 (@TXNFirst1836) December 15, 2022

Every morning.

Who do you think I work for? Forget those peasants and what they question. They are layers beneath me — Flaquito (@jcsteve37) December 15, 2022

Oops, she fell out of character today. Folks, meet the real Pelosi. Hope she makes you proud. — Jim Shepherd (@jimshep1968) December 15, 2022

Sounds like “That’ll be a big no, Dawg!” — Obxcape (@obxcape) December 15, 2022

It does sorta sound like that. Yup.

Deflection Pelosi and people fall for it? — Stooge Report (brain cells matter) (@stooge_report) December 15, 2022

She better get home and check in on Paul….. — Edna Gardner (@ednasopining) December 15, 2022

And fin.

***

***

