We can’t help but notice how tightly Nancy Pelosi was gripping the podium as she held her presser earlier today. Maybe she’s figured out we’ve figured out the more she flaps her hands and arms around the more she’s lying out her old, shriveled backside?

Or maybe she was holding on for balance.

*HIC*

Anywho, seems Nan was none too happy about the question this reporter asked her about serving her term:

Sheesh, Nancy, it was just a question. And a fair one at that.

And why is it a waste of her time to answer if she intends to serve out her entire term? She’s a bazillion years old …

Trending

We do miss Trump when we watch the media asking elected officials questions like this.

Or, you know, her husband Paul.

*cough cough*

Every morning.

It does sorta sound like that. Yup.

And fin.

***

Related:

SJW nutball Saira Rao BLASTED for saying you have to be racist or else you’re racist and WAAAAT?

#FangBanger Eric Swalwell asking Tweeps to ‘caption’ pic of GOP lawmakers BACKFIRES spectacularly

Taylor Lorenz tries DENYING her very, very privileged background and gets BUSTED by her OWN tweets

***

Editor’s Note:

Help us keep owning the libs! Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code AMERICAFIRST to receive a 25% discount off your membership!

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: journoNancy Pelosireporterterm