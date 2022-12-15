So unless you’re racist, you’re racist. Wait, what? Hey, we get it, Social Justice Warriors aren’t exactly known for making sense when it comes to talking about … well, much of anything, but this is nutty, even for Saira Rao.

Basically, unless you’re racist you can’t actually be anti-racist so if you’re not anti-racist by being racist you’re racist.

And then she said it’s not complicated.

HA HA HA HA HA

If you are colorblind, you don’t see race. If you don’t see race, you don’t see racism. If you don’t see racism, you are not actively anti-racist. If you are not actively anti-racist, you are racist. It is not complicated. — saira rao (@sairasameerarao) December 14, 2022

This is painfully stupid.

Which is probably why she shut off replies.

So in order to be anti-racist I have to ALWAYS notice race and never let it leave my thought process? Seems extraordinarily counterintuitive ma'am. https://t.co/4xKMsUrOI9 — 𝗖𝗿𝗼𝗰-𝗺𝗼𝗿𝘁𝗼𝗻 𝗣. 𝗚𝗶𝗹𝗱𝗲𝗿𝘀𝗹𝗲𝗲𝘃𝗲 (@Le_CrocMonsieur) December 15, 2022

Individualism is not “racist” Racism is not “anti-racist” I refuse to play their language games https://t.co/h6tskYVrIr — Kiyah (@growingtotruth) December 15, 2022

If you are woke, you’re not asleep. If you’re not asleep, you can’t dream. If you can’t dream, you can’t punch Nazis. If you can’t punch Nazis, you’re not actively anti-fascist. If you’re not actively anti-fascist, you are fascist… https://t.co/ahz5LcADqi — Vince Coglianese (@VinceCoglianese) December 15, 2022

WE ARE SO CONFUSED.

You know what? Maybe Saira is a parody account and this is all just one big joke. Maybe?

Stevie Wonder is a racist https://t.co/NOYUuTbRMq — JASHWA ☧ 🪴 (@orapronobisdeum) December 15, 2022

So you're saying that in order to be an anti-racist, you must become a racist? https://t.co/SyQ8l13Wtz — Scarlett Johnson (@scarlett4kids) December 15, 2022

To be an antiracist you must be actively racist. It’s not complicated ✊🏽📢 https://t.co/mRnZbkWFJr — Scot (@TheyLiveDC) December 15, 2022

If you see race, you're racist. If you don't see race, you're racist. You people are really weird (to say the least) https://t.co/3Mvb0gkSFF — Conscious Philosopher (@consciousphilos) December 15, 2022

Weird is NOT the word we’d use … but we suppose this could work.

Always giving @TheBabylonBee a run for its money. 🤡🌎 https://t.co/5OchoIaiVX — A Bot Wearing Cargo Shorts (@BotNCargoShorts) December 15, 2022

It's not complicated at all, but this convoluted trail of word perversion is ridiculous. For most of us, race is not the be all and end all of anything.

For you, thinking about race, race baiting, accusations of racism, etc., is a 24/7 job. https://t.co/oMGdkzuw7b — LincolnHillsFrau (@bayareahausfrau) December 15, 2022

Hint, when someone on the Left tells you something is complicated, it’s BS.

And that, dear reader, is NOT complicated.

