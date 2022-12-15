So unless you’re racist, you’re racist. Wait, what? Hey, we get it, Social Justice Warriors aren’t exactly known for making sense when it comes to talking about … well, much of anything, but this is nutty, even for Saira Rao.

Basically, unless you’re racist you can’t actually be anti-racist so if you’re not anti-racist by being racist you’re racist.

And then she said it’s not complicated.

HA HA HA HA HA

This is painfully stupid.

Which is probably why she shut off replies.

WE ARE SO CONFUSED.

You know what? Maybe Saira is a parody account and this is all just one big joke. Maybe?

Weird is NOT the word we’d use … but we suppose this could work.

Hint, when someone on the Left tells you something is complicated, it’s BS.

And that, dear reader, is NOT complicated.

***

