After Nancy Mace’s NUCLEAR questioning of Alejandra Caraballo (and if you haven’t seen it yet, watch below, it’s A-MA-ZING), Glenn Greenwald was good enough to put a thread together taking the ‘online safety expert’ who openly wished violence on SCOTUS justices apart.

As usual from Greenwald, this is pretty damn good:

This is a brilliant exchange by @NancyMace yesterday in Congress. There is a tiny group of hateful left-liberal fanatics whom have been arbitrarily dubbed "Online Safety Experts" and constantly warn hateful rhetoric incites violence. Yet they're the most hateful people around. https://t.co/bI7fdata0C — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) December 14, 2022

The same people who constantly warn that hateful rhetoric incites violence are some of the most hateful people around.

Yup.

Keep going.

Somehow, one of the most relentlessly hateful and dishonest people on this site — @Esqueer_ — has become a cited expert because she became Twitter friends with @oneunderscore__ & @TaylorLorenz. She and Lorenz lie about her credentials (calling her a "Harvard Law Professor: 🤣). — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) December 14, 2022

Taylor Lorenz lied about someone’s credentials?! WE’RE SHOCKED.

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA

All freedoms have costs. Barring the police from searching homes without warrants makes it harder to catch violent criminals, etc. Yes, free speech can radicalize and incite hatred. But as @RepNancyMace shows, it's so often the left-liberal censors who most use hateful rhetoric. — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) December 14, 2022

Ding ding ding.

If we’re seeing an increase in hateful rhetoric on Twitter since Elon Musk bought the tech giant, it’s from the Left who resent people on the Right for actually having a voice on the site… FINALLY. Oh, sure, there are a bunch of idiot-trolls using gross slurs to see if they can get attention, but the true hate, the real hate, is coming from people who feel JUSTIFIED hating others because they’ve bought into lazy stereotypes and caricatures.

We'll have @RepNancyMace on our @SystemUpdate_ program tomorrow night to discuss this and issues related to Big Tech and censorship. But note: The Supreme Ct has long warned how dangerous it is to try to ban speech on the ground that it *can* incite violence. All speech can: pic.twitter.com/Ow4SOVgLwR — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) December 14, 2022

Lefties hate talking about this guy … you know, the Bernie Sanders supporter who tried to kill a bunch of Republicans because he BELIEVED Democrats who said they were going to take his healthcare away?

But you know, if you call a groomer a groomer, you’re a bad person or something.

Seems weird to hold yourself out as some sort of expert on political discourse online, then not only block anyone who utters a peep of criticism, but also block a member of Congress who is unfailingly civil and substantive because she criticized you.https://t.co/5Vx0DM0JAR — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) December 14, 2022

Yes, Caraballo blocks almost as easily as Taylor Lorenz.

Almost.

But this is the problem. These coddle left-liberal journalists never face any persecution. Why would they? They're harmless servants to power. Their schools protected them their whole lives from hearing criticisms. So now they interpret adult critiques as violence and truama. pic.twitter.com/3S0zVACLEj — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) December 14, 2022

Excellent point.

But honestly, what I don't understand is the utter lack of self-awareness of these people. Journalists are expected to go to war zones, risk prison from governments, be targeted by corporate power. These people can't handle mean tweets and want the world changed to stop it. — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) December 14, 2022

These people want a former president in JAIL over mean tweets.

It’s bizarre.

But if you're going to insist hateful rhetoric and unified online attacks endangers people – and it's thus immoral even when done to powerful political and corporate actors – how can they watch themselves spew hatred at their enemies every day and not realize they do this most??? — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) December 14, 2022

Because they’re massive hypocrites?

Because they think we deserve it?

Because they’ve never been held accountable for their BULLS**T so why would they stop now?

All of the above and much more.

***

***

