After Nancy Mace’s NUCLEAR questioning of Alejandra Caraballo (and if you haven’t seen it yet, watch below, it’s A-MA-ZING), Glenn Greenwald was good enough to put a thread together taking the ‘online safety expert’ who openly wished violence on SCOTUS justices apart.

As usual from Greenwald, this is pretty damn good:

The same people who constantly warn that hateful rhetoric incites violence are some of the most hateful people around.

Yup.

Keep going.

Taylor Lorenz lied about someone’s credentials?! WE’RE SHOCKED.

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA

Ding ding ding.

If we’re seeing an increase in hateful rhetoric on Twitter since Elon Musk bought the tech giant, it’s from the Left who resent people on the Right for actually having a voice on the site… FINALLY. Oh, sure, there are a bunch of idiot-trolls using gross slurs to see if they can get attention, but the true hate, the real hate, is coming from people who feel JUSTIFIED hating others because they’ve bought into lazy stereotypes and caricatures.

Lefties hate talking about this guy … you know, the Bernie Sanders supporter who tried to kill a bunch of Republicans because he BELIEVED Democrats who said they were going to take his healthcare away?

But you know, if you call a groomer a groomer, you’re a bad person or something.

Yes, Caraballo blocks almost as easily as Taylor Lorenz.

Almost.

Excellent point.

These people want a former president in JAIL over mean tweets.

It’s bizarre.

Because they’re massive hypocrites?

Because they think we deserve it?

Because they’ve never been held accountable for their BULLS**T so why would they stop now?

All of the above and much more.

***

***

