Dr. Kevin Bass put together a thread not only admitting he was wrong about COVID lockdowns and mandates but apologizing for being wrong. You know, the people out there doubling and even tripling down on the ‘mistakes’ our government and public health officials made to ‘keep us safe’ could learn a thing or two from Bass.

I was wrong about lockdowns and mandates. I was wrong and the reason I was wrong was my tribalism, my emotions, and my distorted understanding of human nature and of the virus. It doesn't matter much, but I wanted to apologize for being wrong. — Kevin Bass (@kevinnbass) December 13, 2022

Admitting he was wrong about COVID lockdowns and mandates. Not something we see every day.

He also talked about tribalism which far too many people refuse to admit, especially when it came to the pandemic.

My motivation for doing this is simple. It's clear to me that for public trust to be restored in science, scientists should publicly discuss what went right and what went wrong during COVID, and where we could have done better. — Kevin Bass (@kevinnbass) December 13, 2022

Excellent point. A lot of us have lost all faith in science, scientists, doctors, and public health. Maybe instead of getting all defensive about it they should take a page from this doctor’s book and talk about what they did wrong, what could have gone better, etc.

Nobody is doing that. Instead, many are doubling down and admitting no error. That's very bad. It's neither historically nor scientifically accurate. And it alienates people who can see that the sky is blue. — Kevin Bass (@kevinnbass) December 13, 2022

So, be the change you want to see in the world. While more influential people than myself are not doing it, I can. It's OK to be wrong and admit where one was wrong and what one learned. That's a central part of the way science works. — Kevin Bass (@kevinnbass) December 13, 2022

You are quite right. It’s interesting having spoken in person to numerous docs inside hospitals – the entire panic driven reaction was driven by watching the TV! It influenced their opinions & framed how they responded to patients. Testing drove it all. — Leah Butler-Hug Your Mum ❤️ (@LeahButlerSmith) December 13, 2022

Let’s hear it for the media doing their part and terrifying the masses INCLUDING doctors and nurses.

Wow. Impressed and grateful. Self-awareness and honesty are in short supply these days and you seem to have them in spades. Thank you for setting such a tremendous example for us all. 👊🙏👏 — AJ Kay (@AJKayWriter) December 13, 2022

Humility is a sign of wisdom — theresa Long (@LTCTheresaLong) December 13, 2022

Respect 👊 — Lange (@djlange) December 13, 2022

Impressive admission. Says a lot about you. 👊 — Scott Morefield (@SKMorefield) December 13, 2022

