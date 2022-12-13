Boy oh boy, Alexander Vindman sure has his britches all sorts of bunched up over Elon Musk owning Twitter. He got especially angry over the weekend when Elon Musk said his pronouns were Prosecute/Fauci. Seems Billy Baldwin also got fussy and tweeted something silly … that Vindman retweeted.

Kristy Swanson saw the perfect opportunity to own them BOTH.

Guess they don’t call her a slayer for nothin’.

Looks like these persons are full as a tick on booster shots. 😂 pic.twitter.com/eeZZSsEGQT — Kristy Swanson (@KristySwansonXO) December 13, 2022

The dumb leading the dumber.

The blind leading the blind.

Etcetera etcetera.

Here’s Billy’s tweet:

Retweet if you pronouns are Boycott/ Tesla. https://t.co/2yfFMNXr3S — Billy Baldwin (@BillyBaldwin) December 11, 2022

A huge chunk of his timeline is him trying to talk smack at Elon Musk for his lemming-like followers … while Elon ignores him. It’s pretty embarrassing. However, we can see why Vindman retweeted him, they both are very similar in their toddler-like obsession and temper tantrums when it comes to Musk.

Maybe they could form a cute little club, the ‘No Elon Musk’s Allowed’ Club.

Woof.

Poor Fredo is broken. 🤣🤣🤣 — Ultra MAF Calvin 🇺🇸🐶🏒 🎶 (@shoveitjack) December 11, 2022

Beyond broken.

no one can say you baldwin boys aren’t quick on the trigger — Jonathon Snyder (@JonathonSnyder) December 11, 2022

Oof.

Interesting to see that you get to make “preferred pronoun” joke tweets… nothing hypocritical about this at all. 😂 — Viva Frei (@thevivafrei) December 12, 2022

It’s ok when they do it or something.

Retweet if your pronouns are My Brother/Didn’t Kill Anyone — Isabella Maria DeLuca (@IsabellaMDeLuca) December 11, 2022

Annnd fin.

***

