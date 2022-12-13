Huh, whaddya know? The Department of Energy has fired non-binary nuclear official Sam Brinton for stealing luggage. More than once. Guess it was the SECOND time he was charged with stealing luggage that finally did the trick.

You’re probably making the same face we are … the face you make when they start playing Christmas music before Halloween. Right?

Yup, fired.

Non-binary Biden nuclear official Sam Brinton fired after multiple luggage theft charges: reports https://t.co/i6n0JzehpP — Diana Allocco (@dianamee) December 13, 2022

From The New York Post:

The Department of Energy has fired a top nuclear waste official who happens to be non-binary and has been accused in a string of luggage thefts, according to reports. “Sam Brinton is no longer a DOE employee. By law, the Department of Energy cannot comment further on personnel matters,” a spokesperson for the DOE told the Daily Beast on Monday. The Post has reached out to the agency for comment. The 35-year-old Biden administration deputy assistant secretary for spent fuel and waste disposition at the DOE’s Office of Nuclear Energy was reportedly canned after being charged with stealing a woman’s suitcase from a Minneapolis airport in September and another woman’s bag from a Las Vegas airport in July.

Guess you could say he/she/they/ze/zhe/zhey or whatever had ‘too much baggage.’

Too much baggage! Non-binary Biden nuclear official Sam Brinton fired after multiple luggage theft charges: reports https://t.co/QvFZV9bOox — Dinesh D'Souza (@DineshDSouza) December 13, 2022

Touché Dinesh!

Sam Brinton, Biden’s non-binary nuclear waste guru, has been fired after stealing luggage from 2 airports. If only there had been some warning signs… pic.twitter.com/kFB4YbZ6a9 — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) December 13, 2022

Right? Who could have possibly known this hire was a bad idea?

The Biden Administration has fired cross dressing baggage thief Sam Brinton. The last straw was when he took a suitcase full of adult diapers off Air Force One. — Jimmy Failla (@jimmyfailla) December 13, 2022

Congrats to Sam Brinton on being the first "non-binary" official to be fired by the Biden Administration! Shattering the glass ceiling! — Alex Spencer (@AlexSpencerUSA) December 13, 2022

The Department of Energy has fired Sam Brinton, the Biden administration’s first “non-binary” official. — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) December 13, 2022

Not a great look.

Why Did the White House Take So Long to Fire Sam Brinton? – PJ Media https://t.co/oUV3hMb8aa — Linzel Fulton (@lefulton) December 13, 2022

Absolutely fair question.

Probably because they knew it would look REALLY crappy to brag about being the first administration to hire the first non-binary employee, and that employee turns out to be a luggage-stealing maniac. Although, if you look at his past this should come as no surprise.

Speaking of diversity hires that check the right boxes, when does Kamala start stealing luggage? Heh.

