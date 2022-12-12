Whoa … NBC actually covered the news? GET OUTTA HERE.

We had to check twice that this was from NBC but it is.

Look at this!

To tweet or not to tweet? That is the question many left-leaning and Elon Musk-loathing political influencers are debating — often on Twitter.

https://t.co/HvNwdxu24o — Alex Seitz-Wald (@aseitzwald) December 11, 2022

From NBC News:

“I’m just coming up with coping mechanisms for how I can still use this thing,” said Alex Vindman, the former Army lieutenant colonel and National Security Council official who was at the center of former President Donald Trump’s first impeachment. Vindman first joined Twitter while working in the Trump administration because it was often the way his then-boss, the president, made policy. But he’s now become a pseudo-celebrity on the platform, with almost 850,000 followers interested in his views on Trump and the war in Ukraine, where he was born. His wife, liberal activist and podcaster Rachel Vindman, has almost 400,000 followers, making them a progressive Twitter power couple.

HA HA HA HA HA HA

Ok, so the only reason we found this article was because Rachel Vindman was ticked off about it.

Are you attacking me because I have so many more followers than you? Sorry that makes you sad. You know nothing about me which is apparent by your description of me as a “liberal activist.” Pathetic journalism, bruh. https://t.co/mftQCGw61z — Rachel Vindman 🌻 (@natsechobbyist) December 11, 2022

She totally missed what he was saying while simultaneously proving his point.

Way to go, Vindman’s wife.

Rachel wasn’t the only one fussing at NBC:

Do they even know how to write news anymore? This is almost an op ed piece. Musk is problematic, no reporting on the so called hate speech and what it might be, no civerage of the suppression of opposition views. — Timothy Anderson (@Timothy63274061) December 12, 2022

8 dollars doesn't make you a writer or a journalist. — Eric Dimi (@DimiEric) December 12, 2022

Young punk looking for recognition 🤣 — Lina (@LAwomaniac) December 11, 2022

They are SO MAD.

Guess they’re not digging this whole new level playing field.

Absolutely disgraceful that an NBC journalist tries launder Musk’s right-wing extremism under the weasel words of “leftwing critics” — Ratfink Maloney (@ratfink_maloney) December 11, 2022

HOW DARE THEY?!

Waiting for your take on how right-wing Washington insiders use Twitter to spread lies and conspiracy theories. I’ll wait. — The new JM (@onepointofvu) December 12, 2022

Sweet baby Jeebus.

They really think like this.

Dude. You're a JOURNALIST??? Jesus, this is bad. — RichGrandell (@GrandellRich) December 11, 2022

That they are THIS mad about it tells us it’s quite the opposite.

And on point.

