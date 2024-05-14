Just How DUMB Are Mouth-Breathing, Chest-Thumping, Knuckle-Dragging Trump Haters?! This Dumb --->

Over the years, we have seen our fair share of unhinged, crazy Trump haters who are so obsessed and overwhelmed with their own hatred that they make complete and total fools of themselves over and over again. It's as if hating one man has overtaken their entire world and being ...

Nobody tweets more about Trump than his haters.

Wait, let us fix that ... nobody tweets more STUPID about Trump than his haters.

For example:

Eric Trump, JD Vance, and now Don Jr., have all violated Trump's gag order today, and have all violated in the same way - attacking Merchan's daughter and attacking Michael Cohen.

This is being choreographed. It's a sign of desperation. They want a mistrial or some added grounds… — The Shallow State (@OurShallowState) May 13, 2024

Huh?

Trump has the gag order. Eric Trump, J.D. Vance, and Don Jr. do not.

Yeah ...

They violated an order they aren't under?



Weird. — Ranting Monkey (@Ranting_Monkey) May 14, 2024

Right? Weird.

Weird is nicer than calling them dumb. Our bad.

That’s

That’s

That’s not how gag orders work

They aren’t transferable — Penguin - behind enemy lines 🇺🇲🇺🇲 (@penguin74us) May 14, 2024

Maybe if the Trump organization or campaign had a gag order? But Trump himself? Eh.

The corrupt judge does not have the authority or power to gag the entire Republican party and every Trump supporter.



Keep dreaming. — Chris (@ChrizDDv3) May 14, 2024

Since when does a gag order apply to people other than the person it was issued to? This is beyond misinformation..it is pure bullshit. Delete this crap — Kieran (@photosbykieran) May 14, 2024

No no, leave it up. We all needed a laugh today.

Legally illiterate. Gag order is only for Donald Trump. Are you stupid? — DangerZone (@HighwayToTheDZ) May 14, 2024

Is this a trick question?

To be fair, we thought this might just be a really good parody but ... nope. In fact, one of the groups listed that they've 'come from has this editor blocked.

TDS is real, folks.

