Cope AND Seethe! Robert Costa All SORTS of Butt-Hurt After Speaker Johnson Voices...
Teacher FIRED for Defending J.K. Rowling and Daring to Make a Student THINK...
Jerry Seinfeld Has a Lesson About That ‘Privilege’ the Left Hates So Much
And BOOM: Mollie Hemingway's Post Tearing Media a NEW One Belongs in the...
Lying, Vile, School Closer Randi Weingarten Can Kiss My School-Choice-Supporting A-Double-...
President Erdogan Admits Turkey Is Harboring Hamas, Says It's 'Upsetting' to Call Them...
SUPER Brave 'Resister'/Lefty Lawyer Shuts Down Replies After Saying Barron Trump Looks Lik...
Famous Musician Makes a Fool of Nancy Pelosi in Brutal Debate on Populism...
'FBI Kept PUSHING': Damning Thread Shows Just How Involved the FBI Really WAS...
Dexter Taylor Sentenced to DECADE in Prison After Judge Claims Second Amendment 'Doesn't...
John Harwood Teaming Up With Paul Krugman to Defend Biden's Record LOW Approval...
OOF! Scott Presler 'Blessing' David Hogg's Heart for Whining About His Rent Going...
Canadian Doctor Posts Pics of 'Brutal Attack' by Police During Pro-Palestinian Protest, Ge...
The Onion Hasn't Blocked Us Yet, So Lucky Us

Just How DUMB Are Mouth-Breathing, Chest-Thumping, Knuckle-Dragging Trump Haters?! This Dumb --->

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  1:00 PM on May 14, 2024
Twitchy/UHF Meme

Over the years, we have seen our fair share of unhinged, crazy Trump haters who are so obsessed and overwhelmed with their own hatred that they make complete and total fools of themselves over and over again. It's as if hating one man has overtaken their entire world and being ... 

Advertisement

Nobody tweets more about Trump than his haters.

Wait, let us fix that ... nobody tweets more STUPID about Trump than his haters. 

For example:

Huh?

Trump has the gag order. Eric Trump, J.D. Vance, and Don Jr. do not.

Yeah ...

Right? Weird.

Weird is nicer than calling them dumb. Our bad.

Maybe if the Trump organization or campaign had a gag order? But Trump himself? Eh.

No no, leave it up. We all needed a laugh today.

Recommended

And BOOM: Mollie Hemingway's Post Tearing Media a NEW One Belongs in the Make-'Em-All-CRY Hall of Fame
Sam J.
Advertisement

Is this a trick question?

To be fair, we thought this might just be a really good parody but ... nope. In fact, one of the groups listed that they've 'come from has this editor blocked.

TDS is real, folks.

======================================================================

Related:

And BOOM: Mollie Hemingway's Post Tearing Media a NEW One Belongs in the Make-'Em-All-CRY Hall of Fame

Lying, Vile, School Closer Randi Weingarten Can Kiss My School-Choice-Supporting A-Double-S

SUPER Brave 'Resister'/Lefty Lawyer Shuts Down Replies After Saying Barron Trump Looks Like a Rapist

'FBI Kept PUSHING': Damning Thread Shows Just How Involved the FBI Really WAS in Plot to 'Fednap' Whitmer

John Harwood Teaming Up With Paul Krugman to Defend Biden's Record LOW Approval Only Makes Things WORSE

======================================================================

Tags: TRIAL TRUMP ERIC TRUMP J.D. VANCE

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

And BOOM: Mollie Hemingway's Post Tearing Media a NEW One Belongs in the Make-'Em-All-CRY Hall of Fame
Sam J.
Teacher FIRED for Defending J.K. Rowling and Daring to Make a Student THINK ... No, Seriously (Watch)
Sam J.
'FBI Kept PUSHING': Damning Thread Shows Just How Involved the FBI Really WAS in Plot to 'Fednap' Whitmer
Sam J.
SUPER Brave 'Resister'/Lefty Lawyer Shuts Down Replies After Saying Barron Trump Looks Like a Rapist
Sam J.
Dexter Taylor Sentenced to DECADE in Prison After Judge Claims Second Amendment 'Doesn't Exist' in NY
Amy Curtis
President Erdogan Admits Turkey Is Harboring Hamas, Says It's 'Upsetting' to Call Them Terrorists
Grateful Calvin

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
And BOOM: Mollie Hemingway's Post Tearing Media a NEW One Belongs in the Make-'Em-All-CRY Hall of Fame Sam J.
Advertisement