Boy oh boy, Elon Musk really ruffled feathers on the elite Left when he DARED to call Fauci out by mocking pronouns. It’s like a true twofer, trolling the pronouns pushers AND the Branch COVIDIANS in one tweet.

And while plenty of people spent the day trying to lecture Musk about pronouns and Fauci, this from Scott Kelly (an astronaut, look at his avi!) was probably one of the more finger-waggingly annoying. Does he really think only gay people use pronouns?

.@elonmusk Elon, please don’t mock and promote hate toward already marginalized and at-risk-of-violence members of the #LGBTQ+ community. They are real people with real feelings. Furthermore, Dr Fauci is a dedicated public servant whose sole motivation was saving lives. https://t.co/Vgu04XMGeZ — Scott Kelly (@StationCDRKelly) December 12, 2022

We saw Musk respond to several of these tweets attempting to shame him, but the fact he blasted the pronouns narrative … this one could well be our fave.

I strongly disagree. Forcing your pronouns upon others when they didn’t ask, and implicitly ostracizing those who don’t, is neither good nor kind to anyone. As for Fauci, he lied to Congress and funded gain-of-function research that killed millions of people. Not awesome imo. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 12, 2022

Yeah, and we agree with him on Fauci … the guy tortured beagles FFS. Not awesome at all.

That's basically the same excuse Yoel & the Twitter Executive Leadership Trust & Safety team used for their censoring and suspension activities: "It >may< incite violence" The tactic is clear now. — Nick Flor 🥋+🇺🇸 (@ProfessorF) December 12, 2022

Anything MAY incite violence.

This is just another way to silence someone the Left disagrees with.

In Space, no ones cares if you're gay, Marky! — Tony Bruno (Shadow Banned) (@TonyBrunoShow) December 12, 2022

And they sure as heck don’t care about pronouns.

Stop whining. — Catturd ™ (@catturd2) December 12, 2022

Why do you seem to think only certain people use pronouns? — Stephe96 (@Stephe96) December 12, 2022

Woke astronaut take this L pic.twitter.com/XfdLCvv2w3 — Hodgetwins (@hodgetwins) December 12, 2022

Objecting to pronoun rituals is not mocking gay people or trans people. It is rejecting a regressive ideology that is being force fed across the culture, harming many—most devastatingly kids who can’t escape these rituals & accompanying ideology in classrooms. — Maud Maron (@MaudMaron) December 12, 2022

Stop being a simp. Unless someone wears a placard announcing their pronouns, how would ppl know? No, I will not ever in my lifetime ask for someone's pronouns. The language handles it without need. Fraudi Fauci has harmed more people than any serial killer and need to pay. — Morgana Le Faye *Patriot *America 1st 🇺🇸 (@Keltic_Witch) December 12, 2022

Apparently Scott Kelly is still lost in space , deep space. — ghost321/ 🍊same on Gettr. (@ghost321) December 12, 2022

Scott — stop. No one wants hate against anyone.. but Dr Fauci has been more wrong than right. Feel free to check out my fact check and maybe delete this tweet. Thanks — Joe Pags Pagliarulo (@JoeTalkShow) December 12, 2022

turning speech you don't like into an incitement to violence is intellectually dishoneset you were an astronaut FFS…come back to some semblance of rationality — Gummi Bear (@gummibear737) December 12, 2022

Alexander Vindman “making fun” of pronouns. pic.twitter.com/UtB3xMwfr6 — Davis Opinion 🇺🇸 (@DavisOpinions) December 12, 2022

How insensitive of Vindman!

Then why does Fauci keep lying? — Cernovich (@Cernovich) December 12, 2022

Hopefully, we’ll start getting some answers here soon. #TwitterFiles.

