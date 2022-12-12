Boy oh boy, Elon Musk really ruffled feathers on the elite Left when he DARED to call Fauci out by mocking pronouns. It’s like a true twofer, trolling the pronouns pushers AND the Branch COVIDIANS in one tweet.

Aces.

And while plenty of people spent the day trying to lecture Musk about pronouns and Fauci, this from Scott Kelly (an astronaut, look at his avi!) was probably one of the more finger-waggingly annoying. Does he really think only gay people use pronouns?

Yeah.

We saw Musk respond to several of these tweets attempting to shame him, but the fact he blasted the pronouns narrative … this one could well be our fave.

Forcing your pronouns on others is neither good nor kind.

What HE said.

Yeah, and we agree with him on Fauci … the guy tortured beagles FFS. Not awesome at all.

Anything MAY incite violence.

This is just another way to silence someone the Left disagrees with.

And they sure as heck don’t care about pronouns.

That’s what we said.

What she said.

At least in his head.

How insensitive of Vindman!

HA HA HA HA HA HA

Fair question.

Hopefully, we’ll start getting some answers here soon. #TwitterFiles.

***

***

Editor's Note:

