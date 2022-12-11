Man, some people REALLY hate Elon Musk for telling the truth and promoting free speech. From John Brennan attacking him for hinting about exposing Fauci to Alexander ‘Weeble-Wobble’ Vindman comparing him to Goebbels (although he can’t seem to spell Goebbels), the number of people attacking Musk for simply giving us all a peek behind the curtain at what was going on at Twitter is quite frankly impressive … and not in a good way.

C’mon, what made Ian think this tweet was in any way ok?

OH, that’s right, he must have figured out how eff’d up it was to pick on someone’s disability because he tried deleting it.

Tried.

BUUUUUT we got it.

Tweets are forever, Ian.

Trending

It’s ok when they do it? We’ve lost count of the times they’ve claimed Trump made fun of a journo with a disability …

Probably why he tried deleting it.

Not seeing an apology though.

We know, you’re shocked.

Seriously.

We’re definitely seeing more and more people who treat the government like it’s their faith.

Creepy, ain’t it?

***

Related:

‘Merchant of Death’ already hard at work proving Biden’s Griner trade was a HUGE mistake (watch)

John Brennan DROPPED (then dropped some more) for defending Fauci with pathetic attack on Elon Musk

Seattle journos refuse to help Katie Daviscourt after seeing ANTIFA assault and ROB her (thread)

***

Editor’s Note:

Help us keep owning the libs! Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code AMERICAFIRST to receive a 25% discount off your membership!

 

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: AspergersautismElon MuskFauciIan Bremmertwitter