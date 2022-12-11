Man, some people REALLY hate Elon Musk for telling the truth and promoting free speech. From John Brennan attacking him for hinting about exposing Fauci to Alexander ‘Weeble-Wobble’ Vindman comparing him to Goebbels (although he can’t seem to spell Goebbels), the number of people attacking Musk for simply giving us all a peek behind the curtain at what was going on at Twitter is quite frankly impressive … and not in a good way.

C’mon, what made Ian think this tweet was in any way ok?

OH, that’s right, he must have figured out how eff’d up it was to pick on someone’s disability because he tried deleting it.

Tried.

I wonder why he deleted this pic.twitter.com/1GmVJD2p3R — DeadYup (@DeadYup1) December 11, 2022

BUUUUUT we got it.

Tweets are forever, Ian.

Seriously @ianbremmer — You use "on the spectrum" to take a swipe at 1 man but really you disparage a community of brave people who manage challenges related to executive brain function, social cues + impulse control, which you ironically didn't curb writing this snarky tweet. https://t.co/4NACvosfCc — Asra Nomani – Living in "somebody else's country" (@AsraNomani) December 11, 2022

It’s ok when they do it? We’ve lost count of the times they’ve claimed Trump made fun of a journo with a disability …

Probably why he tried deleting it.

Not seeing an apology though.

We know, you’re shocked.

They exemplify the very behavior they claim to oppose.

This is respect and inclusivity's inverse. — Michele Blood (@BloodBrief) December 11, 2022

You need to go outside, find the nearest tree, and apologize for being a extreme waste of GD oxygen. Once you are done, go find another tree and repeat. — Jack Kalamazoo (@JackKalamazoo) December 11, 2022

Seriously.

This is a slur against anyone not neurotypical and you should be ashamed of yourself. No Twitter for you for a week. — The Voice of Dissent (@TheVoiceofDiss1) December 11, 2022

cultists say the most vile and disgusting things whenever someone triggers severe cognitive dissonance as @elonmusk has been doing en masse. Politics is the new religion for faithless. — Doriano Paisano Carta (@Paisano) December 11, 2022

We’re definitely seeing more and more people who treat the government like it’s their faith.

Creepy, ain’t it?

