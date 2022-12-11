Last week, the Biden administration decided to trade a man whose nickname is literally the ‘Merchant of Death’ for a basketball player who got busted for marijuana … we made the same face.

Oh sure, Brittney Griner checks all the correct identity boxes for Team Biden to pat themselves on the back over, but it’s really not a great look.

Especially when Viktor Bout (Merchant of Death) is openly pushing to invade Ukraine.

Watch.

Griner was TOTALLY worth this … oh wait, no.

The irony that Biden is sending Ukraine money while the guy he just released pushes for Russia to invade Ukraine is probably lost on him. Then again, much is lost on President Pudding Pop so there’s that.

Because he is a villain … but this isn’t a spy movie.

