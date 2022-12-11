Last week, the Biden administration decided to trade a man whose nickname is literally the ‘Merchant of Death’ for a basketball player who got busted for marijuana … we made the same face.

Oh sure, Brittney Griner checks all the correct identity boxes for Team Biden to pat themselves on the back over, but it’s really not a great look.

Especially when Viktor Bout (Merchant of Death) is openly pushing to invade Ukraine.

Watch.

Back home in Russia, Viktor Bout has wasted no time in making clear his support for the invasion of Ukraine He tells Maria Butina that Russia should have launched the "special military operation" earlier pic.twitter.com/ryqdrtgDGl — Francis Scarr (@francis_scarr) December 10, 2022

Griner was TOTALLY worth this … oh wait, no.

The irony that Biden is sending Ukraine money while the guy he just released pushes for Russia to invade Ukraine is probably lost on him. Then again, much is lost on President Pudding Pop so there’s that.

Great work there team. Round of applause. https://t.co/BRAdx7VLb2 — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) December 10, 2022

Huzzah and stuff.

Big day for Team Ukrainian Flag in Bio. — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) December 10, 2022

Huge even.

Way to go Team Ukrainian Flag!

@WhiteHouse @JoeBiden hope you are happy…but you probably are since it might mean more war — IF…..then you'll be a man my son (@rymayor) December 10, 2022

Why does he look exactly like a villain in a spy movie would ugh — Daria (@darialebedeva) December 10, 2022

Because he is a villain … but this isn’t a spy movie.

***

Related:

John Brennan DROPPED (then dropped some more) for defending Fauci with pathetic attack on Elon Musk

Seattle journos refuse to help Katie Daviscourt after seeing ANTIFA assault and ROB her (thread)

Keith Olbermann learns the hard way you NEVER bring a knife to a gunfight with Right-wing Twitter

***

Editor’s Note:

Help us keep owning the libs! Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code AMERICAFIRST to receive a 25% discount off your membership!