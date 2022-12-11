All we can say after reading this entire thread about a KING 5 Seattle journo/photographer ignoring Katie Davis after she was robbed and assaulted by ANTIFA right in front of him is … wow. Guess we shouldn’t be surprised since it’s Seattle and a complete shiznit-hole but still.

You’d think the a-holes would at least help her call the police? Yeah?

But nope.

Wonder if this is what KING 5 Seattle wants to be known for. Ignoring a fellow journalist who needs help because of politics?

Yikes.

So since he disagrees with Katie politically … he refused to help her? Really?

The entire region gave up a long time ago.

Not sure there is any helping them.

Not even a code – just common human decency.

He doesn’t seem capable of even that.

They didn’t want to get involved.

Cowards.

Wearing a mask … probably to save Grandma.

WE’RE KIDDING.

Look at that. We’d say we’re shocked but we’d be lying.

Well, thank goodness for that.

***

***

