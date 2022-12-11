All we can say after reading this entire thread about a KING 5 Seattle journo/photographer ignoring Katie Davis after she was robbed and assaulted by ANTIFA right in front of him is … wow. Guess we shouldn’t be surprised since it’s Seattle and a complete shiznit-hole but still.
You’d think the a-holes would at least help her call the police? Yeah?
But nope.
Wonder if this is what KING 5 Seattle wants to be known for. Ignoring a fellow journalist who needs help because of politics?
Yikes.
Disgusting behavior from a @KING5Seattle photographer. He wouldn't call police or allow robbery victim @KatieDaviscourt to use his phone to call police.
While covering an #Antifa direct action outside Brewmaster's Taproom in Renton, WA., Antifa militants assaulted & robbed her. https://t.co/UZ3ayYwML2
— Andy Ngô 🏳️🌈 (@MrAndyNgo) December 11, 2022
So since he disagrees with Katie politically … he refused to help her? Really?
LATEST UPDATE: What an ordeal for @KatieDaviscourt. She's ok, but mad as hell. She wanted me to get the word out since she still does not have a phone!@RentonpdWA must find this FAR LEFT militant who robbed her. Entire region needs to stop putting up with this ANTIFA violence. pic.twitter.com/Vu5ewpXMVr
— Jonathan Choe Journalist (@choeshow) December 11, 2022
The entire region gave up a long time ago.
Not sure there is any helping them.
SPEECHLESS: This is a new low. There is a code among journalists to get each other’s backs in the field. But this @KING5Seattle photog does not even allow @KatieDaviscourt to use his phone to call 911, while the FAR LEFT/ANTIFA loser mocks Katie. Unreal. pic.twitter.com/XPvlT5tcxB
— Jonathan Choe Journalist (@choeshow) December 11, 2022
Not even a code – just common human decency.
He doesn’t seem capable of even that.
STUNNING LACK OF ACTION: @KatieDaviscourt said no other reporter or photog from #Seattle’s mainstream media core today helped her call 911 after the ANTIFA assault and robbery.
“They didn’t want to get involved.”
Let this sink in. pic.twitter.com/64w1vDU0AE
— Jonathan Choe Journalist (@choeshow) December 11, 2022
They didn’t want to get involved.
Cowards.
CAUGHT ON CAMERA? Nearby @RentonpdWA mobile cams were up. Also, @KatieDaviscourt was recording when assault happened. If it backed up on iCloud, we could possibly get a look at this ANTIFA criminal. But Katie says he was wearing a mask. Typical ninja cosplay/Halloween costume. pic.twitter.com/0KXGeUlemK
— Jonathan Choe Journalist (@choeshow) December 11, 2022
Wearing a mask … probably to save Grandma.
WE’RE KIDDING.
COMRADE FROM HELL: “christinas_comrades” is an ANTIFA/FAR LEFT militant who has been a thorn in the side of @KatieDaviscourt. However, her footage today actually corroborated Katie’s experience as other #Seattle media refused to let her use their cell phone to call 911. Unreal. pic.twitter.com/X4ECoAilvW
— Jonathan Choe Journalist (@choeshow) December 11, 2022
Look at that. We’d say we’re shocked but we’d be lying.
STILL CAN'T BELIEVE THIS HAPPENED: I was arriving to the scene when @KatieDaviscourt frantically waved me down. I stayed with her until an officer arrived, then I walked with Katie to the nearby @RentonpdWA HQ to file an assault and theft report. #Rentonpic.twitter.com/sfM3AAR8wI
— Jonathan Choe Journalist (@choeshow) December 11, 2022
STATEMENT FROM KATIE DAVISCOURT:https://t.co/JyCelj6m43
— Jonathan Choe Journalist (@choeshow) December 11, 2022
I was robbed by Antifa today reporting on a Drag Queen Story Hour protest in Renton, WA.
The stole my phone after mobbing me.
I lost all my footage but luckily the police camera tower will have the robbery on file.
Thank you to journalist @choeshow for having my back!
— Katie Daviscourt🇺🇸 (@KatieDaviscourt) December 11, 2022
For those asking I was able to deactivate and wipe my phone.
— Katie Daviscourt🇺🇸 (@KatieDaviscourt) December 11, 2022
Well, thank goodness for that.
***
Related:
Honorary Weeble-Wobble Alexander Vindman DRAGGED for comparing Elon Musk to Goebbels over #TwitterFiles
Keith Olbermann learns the hard way you NEVER bring a knife to a gunfight with Right-wing Twitter
Elon Musk drops his pronouns and OMG-LOL it does NOT look good for Fauci (next #TwitterFiles?!)
***
Editor’s Note:
Help us keep owning the libs! Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code AMERICAFIRST to receive a 25% discount off your membership!
recent stories
To change your comments display name, click here.