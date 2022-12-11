All we can say after reading this entire thread about a KING 5 Seattle journo/photographer ignoring Katie Davis after she was robbed and assaulted by ANTIFA right in front of him is … wow. Guess we shouldn’t be surprised since it’s Seattle and a complete shiznit-hole but still.

You’d think the a-holes would at least help her call the police? Yeah?

But nope.

Wonder if this is what KING 5 Seattle wants to be known for. Ignoring a fellow journalist who needs help because of politics?

Yikes.

Disgusting behavior from a @KING5Seattle photographer. He wouldn't call police or allow robbery victim @KatieDaviscourt to use his phone to call police. While covering an #Antifa direct action outside Brewmaster's Taproom in Renton, WA., Antifa militants assaulted & robbed her. https://t.co/UZ3ayYwML2 — Andy Ngô 🏳️‍🌈 (@MrAndyNgo) December 11, 2022

So since he disagrees with Katie politically … he refused to help her? Really?

LATEST UPDATE: What an ordeal for @KatieDaviscourt. She's ok, but mad as hell. She wanted me to get the word out since she still does not have a phone!@RentonpdWA must find this FAR LEFT militant who robbed her. Entire region needs to stop putting up with this ANTIFA violence. pic.twitter.com/Vu5ewpXMVr — Jonathan Choe Journalist (@choeshow) December 11, 2022

The entire region gave up a long time ago.

Not sure there is any helping them.

SPEECHLESS: This is a new low. There is a code among journalists to get each other’s backs in the field. But this @KING5Seattle photog does not even allow @KatieDaviscourt to use his phone to call 911, while the FAR LEFT/ANTIFA loser mocks Katie. Unreal. pic.twitter.com/XPvlT5tcxB — Jonathan Choe Journalist (@choeshow) December 11, 2022

Not even a code – just common human decency.

He doesn’t seem capable of even that.

STUNNING LACK OF ACTION: @KatieDaviscourt said no other reporter or photog from #Seattle’s mainstream media core today helped her call 911 after the ANTIFA assault and robbery. “They didn’t want to get involved.” Let this sink in. pic.twitter.com/64w1vDU0AE — Jonathan Choe Journalist (@choeshow) December 11, 2022

They didn’t want to get involved.

Cowards.

CAUGHT ON CAMERA? Nearby @RentonpdWA mobile cams were up. Also, @KatieDaviscourt was recording when assault happened. If it backed up on iCloud, we could possibly get a look at this ANTIFA criminal. But Katie says he was wearing a mask. Typical ninja cosplay/Halloween costume. pic.twitter.com/0KXGeUlemK — Jonathan Choe Journalist (@choeshow) December 11, 2022

Wearing a mask … probably to save Grandma.

WE’RE KIDDING.

COMRADE FROM HELL: “christinas_comrades” is an ANTIFA/FAR LEFT militant who has been a thorn in the side of @KatieDaviscourt. However, her footage today actually corroborated Katie’s experience as other #Seattle media refused to let her use their cell phone to call 911. Unreal. pic.twitter.com/X4ECoAilvW — Jonathan Choe Journalist (@choeshow) December 11, 2022

Look at that. We’d say we’re shocked but we’d be lying.

STILL CAN'T BELIEVE THIS HAPPENED: I was arriving to the scene when @KatieDaviscourt frantically waved me down. I stayed with her until an officer arrived, then I walked with Katie to the nearby @RentonpdWA HQ to file an assault and theft report. #Rentonpic.twitter.com/sfM3AAR8wI — Jonathan Choe Journalist (@choeshow) December 11, 2022

STATEMENT FROM KATIE DAVISCOURT:https://t.co/JyCelj6m43 — Jonathan Choe Journalist (@choeshow) December 11, 2022

I was robbed by Antifa today reporting on a Drag Queen Story Hour protest in Renton, WA. The stole my phone after mobbing me. I lost all my footage but luckily the police camera tower will have the robbery on file. Thank you to journalist @choeshow for having my back! — Katie Daviscourt🇺🇸 (@KatieDaviscourt) December 11, 2022

For those asking I was able to deactivate and wipe my phone. — Katie Daviscourt🇺🇸 (@KatieDaviscourt) December 11, 2022

Well, thank goodness for that.

