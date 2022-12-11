The last nine days on Twitter have been SUUUUUPER revealing, with multiple drops we’re all calling the #TwitterFiles. It’s pretty dramatic BUT to be fair, this has all felt like a really bad dystopian sci-fi movie that we all unknowingly starred in. Between learning they did indeed suppress the Hunter Biden laptop story, to the suppression of Right-wing accounts, to the actual removal of Trump himself from the platform … it has been eye-opening, to say the least.

Most of us though, really want to know what Twitter did with COVID and specifically, with Dr. Fauci.

So seeing Elon Musk drop his ‘pronouns’ made Twitter, kinda sorta blow up.

My pronouns are Prosecute/Fauci — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 11, 2022

Does this mean the next #TwitterFiles drop will be about Fauci? COVID?

MAKE IT SO!

— UPDATED —

When will we get the twitter files on covid? The info on the suspension of the many doctors and scientists? Who was involved? Suppression of what has turned out to be factual information. — Aaron Murray (@murraymints82) December 11, 2022

Oh it is coming bigtime … — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 11, 2022

—-

LET’S GET IT ON.

Nothing says Sunday morning like calls to prosecute the Mad Scientist. pic.twitter.com/AsRnPRWBN4 — @Matthew Betley 🇺🇸 (@MatthewBetley) December 11, 2022

Ahem.

Nobody will ever convince me he's not one of the most evil people in world history. — Catturd ™ (@catturd2) December 11, 2022

Anthony Beelzebub Fauci — Adam B. Coleman, President of Aintblackistan (@wrong_speak) December 11, 2022

Agree. This poison dwarf caused the deaths of thousands of Americans and ruined thousands of businesses — Steve Ferguson (@lsferguson) December 11, 2022

Poison Dwarf.

That could work.

Should’ve already happened. Interested to see if the twitter archives has information that the government is withholding on Fauci. — James Todaro, MD (@JamesTodaroMD) December 11, 2022

Too bad that’s all they’re really doing, standing around. Oh, a few of them take time to poo-poo all over what Musk is doing but otherwise, crickets.

Any thoughts on Covid policy in China? — Matthew Yglesias (@mattyglesias) December 11, 2022

Fair question.

Although we’re pretty sure Yglesias wouldn’t like the answer.

You mean the same policy that the Western ‘leaders’ like Fauci immediately mimicked in their response to Covid… — Klay Thompson (@Thompsonklay) December 11, 2022

Oof.

More and more it’s starting to feel that way.

Yup.

We’ll keep an eye out for the next installment of #TwitterFiles … DA DA DAAAAA!

***

***

