Seems the more we find out about what was happening ‘behind the curtain’ at Twitter, the more questions we have about what was (and is) happening, which is why we’re grateful to former employees like the one in this thread willing to spill the beans. Hey, if they want to stay anonymous, that’s fine.

We get it.

Especially when they’re answering questions about Twitter AI, access to DMs, shadow bans, and more.

Take a look at this:

BREAKING: Former Twitter employee shares exclusive details with me on AI, Access to DMs, and more. Thread below ⬇️ — Kristen Ruby (@sparklingruby) December 9, 2022

If we’re not mistaken, guano is bat poop.

Makes sense for ‘dirty, non-formatted data’ when you think about it. And if a tweet was actioned it went to guano.

Side note, we’ve been using guano to call people bats**t for a long long time … just sayin’.

In the bats**t table.

K.

Keep going.

3. What is the testing tab? pic.twitter.com/DUGunHx2f4 — Kristen Ruby (@sparklingruby) December 9, 2022

4. How does Twitter approach training data and AI? I predict Twitter Spaces data could be used to train a model. pic.twitter.com/guXYYVoKUS — Kristen Ruby (@sparklingruby) December 9, 2022

Everything was fair game.

Here’s the big one people keep asking Elon Musk and others:

5. Can any employee read users Twitter DMs? pic.twitter.com/XXPS5Gu9IS — Kristen Ruby (@sparklingruby) December 9, 2022

So yes, it sounds like Twitter has been reading your DMs.

Strict protocol … that’s adorbs.

6. What protocol was in place for access to confidential user data and direct messages? pic.twitter.com/FXP0fndDTy — Kristen Ruby (@sparklingruby) December 9, 2022

Seems pretty straightforward. If you were on the blacklist trend you supposedly violated one of their policies. Too bad a violation included DISAGREEING WITH DEMOCRATS.

Raised?

8. Did you have access to private user direct messages? pic.twitter.com/WPMeEMpGxW — Kristen Ruby (@sparklingruby) December 9, 2022

Trust and Safety.

Yay.

Another good question, this one about shadow banning.

9. Did Twitter engage in shadow banning? pic.twitter.com/IWpueYys4s — Kristen Ruby (@sparklingruby) December 9, 2022

Duh.

We all considered it that as well.

De-amplify.

Gosh, wonder if they de-amplified this editor? If they de-amplified Twitchy? Hate speech, misinformation … knowing what we know now about what Twitter considered hate speech and misinformation we wouldn’t be the least bit surprised.

But that’s why they said they didn’t.

AKA, that’s why they lied.

Because of course.

***

***

