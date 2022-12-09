Huh, now why do you think NBC would pull their own bombshell?

You’d THINK if they had a bombshell like this, that Biden could have choosen between Brittney Griner and Paul Whelan, this would be a big story. But then again, if their main goal is to do the bidding of the Democratic Party, and by default, the Biden White House, we suppose the bombshell isn’t worth having to them.

Which should be weird but sadly … it’s not.

Take a look at this:

NBC had a bombshell report that Russia offered America Brittney Griner OR Paul Whelan, citing a senior government official. It would be Biden's choice which one to save. The report was later edited without explanation to mirror Biden's explanation that only Griner was offered. pic.twitter.com/5BvGeyP0RU — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) December 9, 2022

Can’t have people knowing Biden CHOSE to leave Paul Whelan behind.

That he chose a basketball player over a Marine.

So change the story … anyone else reminded of the Paul Pelosi story and how the reporter who originally reported based on the body cam footage from the policeman sorta just disappeared?

So, there is an update on the original NBC News report, but where the report is shared else where, there is no correction or update of any kind. A complete mess for NBC. pic.twitter.com/VV8AoFYMmN — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) December 9, 2022

NBC is synonymous with mess.

Oh come on. Next you’ll be telling me that @NBCNews lied about COVID and the vaccine. — Nick Searcy, INTERNATIONAL FILM & TELEVISION STAR (@yesnicksearcy) December 9, 2022

GASP!

SAY IT AIN’T SO!

Our friendly neighborhood journalists would never lie to us about such things … surely.

NBC never changed the fact that there was a choice … they simply removed it Note how the second version uses the word "ultimately" and not "only" That means there was a change in the negotiations So it's clear Whalen was on the table — Obnoxious Boston Fan (@realOBF) December 9, 2022

But since it was TOO clear they changed it up to mirror what Biden said.

Sometimes the stenographers at @NBCNews just “mishear” the talking points they’re supposed to report. — WindTalker (@nmlinguaphile) December 9, 2022

Yeah … that’s it.

Isn't that the second time in just a few months that NBC changed a story to match the White Houses narrative? — Vpool88 (@Vpool_88) December 9, 2022

Oh yeah.

The Pelosi DEBACLE.

We’re pretty sure it’s happened more than that, though.

Well, that throws a wrench into the whole story… — Daniel Tymchuk (@tymchukdjt) December 9, 2022

Not as long as our pals in the media are willing to hide it.

And from this, it looks like they have no problem doing just that.

***

***

Editor’s Note:

