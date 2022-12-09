Huh, now why do you think NBC would pull their own bombshell?

You’d THINK if they had a bombshell like this, that Biden could have choosen between Brittney Griner and Paul Whelan, this would be a big story. But then again, if their main goal is to do the bidding of the Democratic Party, and by default, the Biden White House, we suppose the bombshell isn’t worth having to them.

Which should be weird but sadly … it’s not.

Take a look at this:

Can’t have people knowing Biden CHOSE to leave Paul Whelan behind.

That he chose a basketball player over a Marine.

So change the story … anyone else reminded of the Paul Pelosi story and how the reporter who originally reported based on the body cam footage from the policeman sorta just disappeared?

NBC is synonymous with mess.

Trending

GASP!

SAY IT AIN’T SO!

Our friendly neighborhood journalists would never lie to us about such things … surely.

But since it was TOO clear they changed it up to mirror what Biden said.

Yeah … that’s it.

Oh yeah.

The Pelosi DEBACLE.

We’re pretty sure it’s happened more than that, though.

Not as long as our pals in the media are willing to hide it.

And from this, it looks like they have no problem doing just that.

***

Related:

Adam Schiff’s lame attempt at firing back at Elon Musk for BUSTING him in hate-speech lie backfires

Professor Twitter BLACKLISTED for saying lockdowns would harm children reacts and it’s a MUST-read

Andy Ngô exposes PROBLEMATIC member of team responsible for ‘stifling’ conservatives in thread

***

Editor’s Note:

Help us keep owning the libs! Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code AMERICAFIRST to receive a 25% discount off your membership!

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: BidenBrittney GrinernbcWhelan