One of the people Bari Weiss specifically listed as she was going through the latest Twitter Files drop about the censorship and suppression of people was Dr. Jay Bhattacharya, who Twitter blacklisted for voicing concerns that lockdowns would harm children.

Blacklisted for trying to help children. Think about that for a minute.

Just when you think Twitter can’t suck anymore there’s a whole new level of suckage that emerges. Knowing Dr. Fauci’s daughter worked at Twitter until last year … we suppose this all makes sense. Hey, we’re not saying she’s responsible but we are saying that’s a mighty strange coincidence.

Bhattacharya responded to the news that he’d been blacklisted – this is pretty powerful:

Still trying to process my emotions on learning that @twitter blacklisted me. The thought that will keep me up tonight: censorship of scientific discussion permitted policies like school closures & a generation of children were hurt.

1/2 — Jay Bhattacharya (@DrJBhattacharya) December 9, 2022

We doubt the a-holes at Twitter who did this lost any sleep.

I'm curious about what role the government played in Twitter's suppression of covid policy discussion. We will see with time, I suppose. Thank you @bariweiss and @elonmusk. Sunshine is the best disinfectant.

2/2 — Jay Bhattacharya (@DrJBhattacharya) December 9, 2022

Keep shining a light on all of those cockroaches … and then watch them scatter.

Exactly. Children suffered because these Woke Covidian Hucksters were on a Savior Power Trip — Nick Flor 🥋+🇺🇸 (@ProfessorF) December 9, 2022

Savior Power Trip.

Perfect.

This guy tried snarking on Bhattacharya …

Your views were heard at the absolutely highest levels of power. You and your colleagues have had access and influence to policy that most people could only dream of. I don't think you have anything to worry about on that front. — Neil Stone (@DrNeilStone) December 9, 2022

But he fired back.

Neil, you got your lockdowns. The @gbdeclaration did not get its way. Do you really support the suppression of speech on covid policy debates? I thought you were better than that. — Jay Bhattacharya (@DrJBhattacharya) December 9, 2022

We thought they were all better than that.

We were wrong.

Twitter is evil for what they did. There are children who are falling behind in development as a result. Thank you for speaking out. — Olivia Rondeau 🇺🇸 (@rondeaulivia) December 9, 2022

Evil doesn’t even begin to sum up what they’ve done.

And to think, there is still more yet to come out.

***

Related:

Andy Ngô exposes PROBLEMATIC member of team responsible for ‘stifling’ conservatives in thread

Kyrsten Sinema officially becomes Independent and the Left flips OUT in all sorts of ARGLE BARGLE RAR

Elon Musk fact-DROPS Adam Schiff for straight-up LYING about hate speech INCREASING on Twitter

***

Editor’s Note:

Help us keep owning the libs! Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code AMERICAFIRST to receive a 25% discount off your membership!