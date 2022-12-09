One of the people Bari Weiss specifically listed as she was going through the latest Twitter Files drop about the censorship and suppression of people was Dr. Jay Bhattacharya, who Twitter blacklisted for voicing concerns that lockdowns would harm children.

Blacklisted for trying to help children. Think about that for a minute.

Just when you think Twitter can’t suck anymore there’s a whole new level of suckage that emerges. Knowing Dr. Fauci’s daughter worked at Twitter until last year … we suppose this all makes sense. Hey, we’re not saying she’s responsible but we are saying that’s a mighty strange coincidence.

Bhattacharya responded to the news that he’d been blacklisted – this is pretty powerful:

We doubt the a-holes at Twitter who did this lost any sleep.

Keep shining a light on all of those cockroaches … and then watch them scatter.

Savior Power Trip.

Perfect.

This guy tried snarking on Bhattacharya …

But he fired back.

We thought they were all better than that.

We were wrong.

Evil doesn’t even begin to sum up what they’ve done.

And to think, there is still more yet to come out.

***

***

