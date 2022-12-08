Not a great day to be Adam Schiff. Then again, is there ever really a great day to be that little weasel? Earlier we wrote about Schiff for Brains trying to get other representatives to help him keep Trump off Facebook, and now he’s coming after Elon Musk.

Almost as if Adam desperately wants to keep control over social media.

Almost as if Adam only wants one voice to be heard.

Sorta fascist-y of him, doncha think?

On Elon Musk's Twitter: – Slurs against Black people have tripled

– Slurs against women are up 33%

– Slurs against Jewish people are up 61%

– And slurs against gay men are up 58% These numbers are abysmal – and unacceptable. Today, @RepMarkTakano and I are demanding action. — Adam Schiff (@RepAdamSchiff) December 8, 2022

What’s abysmal and unacceptable is Adam being a total coward and not having the nards to tag Elon Musk when he straight-up lies about the site. Notice, Schiff Head doesn’t provide any sort of data or proof of his claim.

And he ‘demands’ action?

Get EFF’D.

Musk responded in kind.

False, hate speech impressions are actually down by 1/3 for Twitter now vs prior to acquisition @CommunityNotes — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 8, 2022

FALSE.

Hate speech has gone down because under Musk, hate speech against conservatives is no longer ignored.

And Adam can’t stand that.

It probably makes Adam all sorts of fussy …

Aaand we’re dead.

Yeah, we know, it’s not the most mature tweet but we kinda sorta totally love it.

On Jack Dorsey's Twitter:

Slurs against conservative women

Slurs against conservative men

Slurs against conservative blacks

Slurs against conservative LGBTQ

Slurs against Christians

Slurs against anyone that disagrees w/the left But Adam's fine with those https://t.co/thlqayBg6z — IKET- I've already given away eight pencils (@IKantEvenToday) December 8, 2022

Yup.

Adam doesn’t know what facts are. Ask him about anything and he’ll tell you a lie. Maybe ask him about Ed Buck. — Lavern Spicer 🇺🇸 (@lavern_spicer) December 8, 2022

Ed Buck.

MEEP.

He'll tell you the truth, if you pay him… — MenOnStrike🚫 (@MenOnStrike) December 8, 2022

Schiff isn't the best when it comes to fact or truth. — Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) December 8, 2022

If you type “pencil neck” in the gif search tab, the first ones that come up are Adam Schiff 🤣🤣 — Sweater Yams (@Sweater_Yams_) December 8, 2022

We tried this.

It’s true.

HA HA HA HA HA HA

When have facts ever stopped Adam Schiff??? — Milenka~ (@MilenaAmit) December 8, 2022

Adam Schiff is not capable of telling the truth. pic.twitter.com/d52SwTpiAc — Maze (@mazemoore) December 8, 2022

Truth doesn’t matter to the left. — @amuse (@amuse) December 8, 2022

This was Twitter before: pic.twitter.com/fkHbhzUTFk — The Rabbit Hole (@TheRabbitHole84) December 8, 2022

But see, Twitter was ok with certain people being hated on …

Adam Shifty is incapable of telling the truth . — Timothy Alden (@PastorTimothyJ) December 8, 2022

Wait Adam Schiff lying to create a pre-determined partisan narrative? I’m shocked, SHOCKED I tell you!! — Steven Steele (@MrStevenSteele) December 8, 2022

Adam Schiff lying ?? How can this be 😂😂😂 — Chris Mancuso (@SeltzerKing_) December 8, 2022

Schiff For Brains wouldn’t know the truth if it fell out of the sky, landed on his big dumb face and started to wiggle.

