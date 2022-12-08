Wondering if our First Amendment experts would consider a sitting representative circulating a letter to other sitting representatives working to silence a private citizen a violation of said amendment. So many of them have been telling us that Twitter suppressing a story to help a political candidate win was somehow not a big deal …

Gosh, we’re certainly not experts but this seems like a big deal to us.

And it’s Adam Schiff, which only makes it worse.

Yup, this feels a lot like a threat to democracy to us.

You know, the democracy our pals on the Left supposedly want to protect? Can you imagine the fit they’d throw if a Republican representative had sent a letter to other representatives asking them to keep a Democrat off their platform? MUH DEMOCRACY! THIS IS A THREAT! TREASON! TRAITOR! SEDITION!

But since it’s Trump apparently that’s ok?

Kenny Cody shared screenshots of the letter that weasel Schiff sent around (our apologies to any weasel that may feel offended by being compared to Adam Schiff For Brains):

Oopsie.

We knew Adam hated Trump … but this is too much.

This is crossing a line.

They’re probably also worried he might give us more insight into what happened on January 6th? Just thinking out loud.

At least.

And his little dog Swalwell, too.

It certainly doesn’t look like Adam wants certain voices to be heard, that’s for sure.

One has to wonder if there’s a reason Schiff is so worried about what Trump might say … ahem.

***

***

