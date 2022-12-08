Wondering if our First Amendment experts would consider a sitting representative circulating a letter to other sitting representatives working to silence a private citizen a violation of said amendment. So many of them have been telling us that Twitter suppressing a story to help a political candidate win was somehow not a big deal …

Gosh, we’re certainly not experts but this seems like a big deal to us.

And it’s Adam Schiff, which only makes it worse.

!!Breaking !!@AdamSchiff is circulating a letter urging @facebook to maintain their ban of President Trump's account. The left is desperate for power and is willing to deploy CCP-style censorship tactics to silence any opposition. This is the real threat to democracy. — Rep. Diana Harshbarger (@RepHarshbarger) December 8, 2022

Yup, this feels a lot like a threat to democracy to us.

You know, the democracy our pals on the Left supposedly want to protect? Can you imagine the fit they’d throw if a Republican representative had sent a letter to other representatives asking them to keep a Democrat off their platform? MUH DEMOCRACY! THIS IS A THREAT! TREASON! TRAITOR! SEDITION!

But since it’s Trump apparently that’s ok?

Kenny Cody shared screenshots of the letter that weasel Schiff sent around (our apologies to any weasel that may feel offended by being compared to Adam Schiff For Brains):

THREAD: Below are the images of the email that @AdamSchiff is circulating for @Meta & @facebook to maintain their ban on @realDonaldTrump’s Facebook account that @RepHarshbarger talks about here. His staff mistakingly sent it to some Republicans (1/2). https://t.co/xGI7xclyBs pic.twitter.com/NmY17Qud30 — Kenny Cody (@KDCodyTN) December 8, 2022

Oopsie.

We knew Adam hated Trump … but this is too much.

This is crossing a line.

They're really terrified of Trump. They know that if social media allows his messaging to reach low-info voters, then their early-campaign tactics will be less effective. — Nick Flor 🥋+🇺🇸 (@ProfessorF) December 8, 2022

They’re probably also worried he might give us more insight into what happened on January 6th? Just thinking out loud.

Remove Shifty from all the committees — Evil (@EvilasHell666) December 8, 2022

At least.

And his little dog Swalwell, too.

The only way the left can win is by silencing conservative voices and for rinos to allow it. https://t.co/e3Y9hNKM2L — e-beth (@ebeth360) December 8, 2022

It certainly doesn’t look like Adam wants certain voices to be heard, that’s for sure.

One has to wonder if there’s a reason Schiff is so worried about what Trump might say … ahem.

