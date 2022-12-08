As you all know by now, we at Twitchy typically do not cover ‘randos’ although to be fair, with Elon Musk offering to ‘verify’ most everyone this has become a tad more difficult BUT still, without a blue check we normally don’t cover someone.

Unless that someone has said something so awesome, hilarious, stupid, or horrible that we HAVE to.

And this tweet from ‘educator’ Rosalind Garcia claiming her daughter texted her about a bunch of dead toddlers … yeah, that’s awful enough for us to cover.

Of course, it’s an educator pushing for more masking.

And her ‘daughter’ texting her from the mortuary about storing bodies in creative places … nice touch.

Then she took it a step further.

This is just … awful.

We’d ask what sort of person does this but we’re pretty sure we don’t want or need to know.

She eventually shut down replies (we’ll tell you why a bit further down in this story) so you know what that means, lots and lots of quote-tweets.

Educator.

Yay.

Yuuuuup.

Pretty awful to lie about it.

WHOA.

Oh, and about her claim?

Yeah … it’s bulls**t.

But you all knew that already.

***

***

Editor’s Note:

