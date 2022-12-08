As you all know by now, we at Twitchy typically do not cover ‘randos’ although to be fair, with Elon Musk offering to ‘verify’ most everyone this has become a tad more difficult BUT still, without a blue check we normally don’t cover someone.

Unless that someone has said something so awesome, hilarious, stupid, or horrible that we HAVE to.

And this tweet from ‘educator’ Rosalind Garcia claiming her daughter texted her about a bunch of dead toddlers … yeah, that’s awful enough for us to cover.

Text just received from my younger daughter: “It's a full house at the mortuary tonight. Everyone is dropping from covid, & a lot of them are young. The county morgue is really full, & we've got bodies stored in some pretty creative places. Wear a mask!” — Rosalind Garcia (@GarciaRosalind) December 6, 2022

Of course, it’s an educator pushing for more masking.

And her ‘daughter’ texting her from the mortuary about storing bodies in creative places … nice touch.

Then she took it a step further.

Daughter just added to text saying they have several dead toddlers, probably unvaccinated, and so many bodies that some are being sent to Mexico for embalming or creamation. — Rosalind Garcia (@GarciaRosalind) December 6, 2022

This is just … awful.

We’d ask what sort of person does this but we’re pretty sure we don’t want or need to know.

She eventually shut down replies (we’ll tell you why a bit further down in this story) so you know what that means, lots and lots of quote-tweets.

Educator.

Yay.

She turned off replies bc someone called the county and found out this was a complete lie @GarciaRosalind https://t.co/gEYoAyhKrZ — District AI (@districtai) December 8, 2022

Yuuuuup.

Things that never happened for 1,000, Alex https://t.co/HqKHMDFKlW — Johnson McBoomstick (@johnsonstickk) December 8, 2022

Making up how dire the circumstances are around COVID is 200% not the way to convince people to be more cautious https://t.co/5yOGntHl7g — Rodbigo O’Shaughnessy (@tarintowers) December 8, 2022

Pretty awful to lie about it.

Know what else happened this morning? The Vatican called me, and Francis is resigning, and the votes in the College of Cardinals are already lined up to elect me – and I’m not even Catholic. https://t.co/J6OaxhOfjq — WeimericanBarlaam, Cultured Despiser of Democracy (@WBarlaam) December 8, 2022

WHOA.

Oh, and about her claim?

Somebody is lying.

Seems everything is running as typical, and not like “your younger daughter” texted. https://t.co/G5E2idRcTS pic.twitter.com/NFFF6E6h7U — The Doctor (@TennantRob) December 8, 2022

Yeah … it’s bulls**t.

But you all knew that already.

