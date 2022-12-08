Poor Eric Swalwell … HA HA HA HA HA HA

Seems the only representative to ever get caught dropping an air biscuit LIVE on national television is upset that Kevin McCarthy wants to kick him off the Intelligence Committee and replace him with Paul Gosar.

We’re not entirely sure why he thought whining about it on Twitter was a good idea but here we are.

Again, we owe this guy some cookies or something for all of the Twitchy fodder he provides us day in and day out.

Eric has been accused of banging a Communist Chinese spy … and he’s surprised McCarthy wants him off the Intelligence Committee. REALLY?

Dude.

Yeah, buddy.

It does does.

Yeah, we did that on purpose …

HAAAAAAAAAA

Tough crowd, Eric.

There’s that as well, buuut Eric was rolling.

***

***

