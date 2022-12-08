Poor Eric Swalwell … HA HA HA HA HA HA

Seems the only representative to ever get caught dropping an air biscuit LIVE on national television is upset that Kevin McCarthy wants to kick him off the Intelligence Committee and replace him with Paul Gosar.

We’re not entirely sure why he thought whining about it on Twitter was a good idea but here we are.

Again, we owe this guy some cookies or something for all of the Twitchy fodder he provides us day in and day out.

Kevin McCarthy wants to kick me off the Intelligence Committee and put Paul Gosar back on his committees. Paul Gosar wants to terminate the Constitution. pic.twitter.com/fXcDCxxezT — Rep. Eric Swalwell (@RepSwalwell) December 7, 2022

Eric has been accused of banging a Communist Chinese spy … and he’s surprised McCarthy wants him off the Intelligence Committee. REALLY?

Dude.

You slept with a Chinese spy buddy — Pete D’Abrosca (@pdabrosca) December 7, 2022

Yeah, buddy.

The moment America found out that you shagged Chinese spy you should not have been on the Intelligent Committee in the first place. — I Meme Therefore I Am 🇺🇸 (@ImMeme0) December 7, 2022

Take it for what it’s worth, you’ve been skating on thin ice ever since the story broke about your sexual relationship with a Chinese spy…

It was an extremely

un-American affair… — Penny R (@penny_rietveld) December 7, 2022

Paul Gosar didn't sleep with a Chinese spy. You shouldn't be allowed on any committee. — ßøβ (@rsech57) December 7, 2022

Does the name Fang Fang ring a bell? — Sandy 〽️ (@RightGlockMom) December 7, 2022

It does does.

Yeah, we did that on purpose …

You shouldn't BE on the Intelligence Committee given your affair with a Commie Chinese spy. In fact, you should have been booted from Congress altogether. You're a National Security risk and harming the country. — Kimberly Morin (@Conservativeind) December 8, 2022

So what you’re saying is you have more in common with him than you thought? — Nick Freitas (@NickForVA) December 8, 2022

HAAAAAAAAAA

You banged Fang Fang. And you fart on live tv pic.twitter.com/Try7ZOdifY — Sweater Yams (@Sweater_Yams_) December 7, 2022

Tough crowd, Eric.

Trump didn't say he wanted to terminate the Constitution, liar. — 2 + 2 = 4 (@PGtwentytwo) December 7, 2022

There’s that as well, buuut Eric was rolling.

***

***

