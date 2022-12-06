While we’re distracted with The Twitter Files and the Biden crime family in general, Julie Kelly has been keeping her proverbial eye on the prize and continues to report on what is happening with the Department of Justice.

WOOF, you guys.

It’s hard to believe this is our federal government at work but then again … after everything we’ve seen over the past decade, maybe it’s not all that hard to believe. Thank goodness for Kelly covering all of this and writing it in a way that makes sense.

Take a gander:

Lots of breaking news today–DOJ wants life in prison for the guy who lived in the basement of a Michigan vacuum repair shop without running water set up by the FBI to make it look like "domestic terrorists" loyal to Trump tried to kidnap and kill Gretchen Whitmer in 2020. — Julie Kelly 🇺🇸 (@julie_kelly2) December 6, 2022

Set up by the FBI to make it look like ‘domestic terrorists’ loyal to Trump tried to kidnap and kill Whitmer in 2020.

*sigh*

Sounds like something you’d read in a cheesy novel, right? But it’s real life.

She continued.

Oh man, this sentencing memo is something. GUY WITH NO TOILET GONNA START A SECOND REVOLUTION pic.twitter.com/znA6oV7lTn — Julie Kelly 🇺🇸 (@julie_kelly2) December 6, 2022

Suuure, DOJ … the guy with no toilet was trying to start a REVOLUTION.

Dude can’t even get himself a toilet but by golly he can overthrow the government.

*sigh again*

Prosecutors got the year wrong–they mean January 2021–but connect Whitmer fednapping to Jan 6. More narrative-building by DOJ. I say it's time to look at all the similarities between Whitmer fednapping and Jan 6, right? pic.twitter.com/xuU7tPLkR4 — Julie Kelly 🇺🇸 (@julie_kelly2) December 6, 2022

Can’t even get the year right BUT you know, otherwise they’re doing a bang-up job.

This is your Department of Justice, folks. Prosecutors comparing an FBI-concocted scheme to kidnap Whitmer and a 4-hour disturbance at the Capitol to Oklahoma City and Boston marathon bombing. Shame on them. pic.twitter.com/YEoQ0xG0F3 — Julie Kelly 🇺🇸 (@julie_kelly2) December 6, 2022

Considering they’re shameless, we don’t expect them to accept any shame here anytime soon.

Our govt is the mafia. — Just a Midwest Conservative Girl (@TinyWhiteDog) December 6, 2022

Sadly the more we learn the more this sounds true.

*adjusts tinfoil*

I'm told this is headed for certain appeal. Defense has a very strong case not just based on evidence jurors didn't hear in both trials but heavy judicial bias and seemingly solid evidence of juror misconduct in retrial. Sentencing is December 28–appeal filed afterwards. https://t.co/milYwdlPbQ — Julie Kelly 🇺🇸 (@julie_kelly2) December 6, 2022

We’ll keep an eye on it …

Ok, so Julie Kelly will keep an eye on it and we’ll continue to follow Julie but you know what we mean. Heh.

***

***

