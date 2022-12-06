We’ve seen a lot of ‘professors’ over the years saying some horrifically and monumentally stupid crap about almost every topic, but this from Rutger’s Professor Crunk (yes, that’s her name) about white people being the villain, whiteness having an end date, and her quite proudly claiming ‘we’ve gotta take these muthaf**kers out,’ takes the racist cake.

Can you imagine if a white professor said this about ANY race?

Watch:

And she thinks whiteness is the problem … alrighty then.

We know, we’re not supposed to believe that anyone can be racist against white people but damn, this is freakin’ racist.

Monumentally ignorant … identity treated as a substitute for a scholarship.

Ouch.

True story.

Oh, absolutely. And there would be riots, Targets looted, statues destroyed, and a bunch of white liberals saying WHITE PEOPLE DESERVE THIS or whatever. See the summer of 2020 …

Sorry, WHITENESS is the real problem here.

Gawd no.

Because of COURSE.

Note, Crunk has locked her account down so we are unable to see her tweets.

How very brave of her.

Sadly, more and more, that’s the truth.

***

***

