We’ve seen a lot of ‘professors’ over the years saying some horrifically and monumentally stupid crap about almost every topic, but this from Rutger’s Professor Crunk (yes, that’s her name) about white people being the villain, whiteness having an end date, and her quite proudly claiming ‘we’ve gotta take these muthaf**kers out,’ takes the racist cake.

Can you imagine if a white professor said this about ANY race?

Watch:

Rutgers professor says that "white people are committed to being villains" and falsely claims that Africans arrived in North America before white Europeans. "Whiteness is going to have an end date," she warns. "We gotta take these muthafuckers out."pic.twitter.com/263DDPRTwl — Christopher F. Rufo ⚔️ (@realchrisrufo) December 6, 2022

And she thinks whiteness is the problem … alrighty then.

We know, we’re not supposed to believe that anyone can be racist against white people but damn, this is freakin’ racist.

The problem with critical race theory isn't only that it seeks to stereotype, scapegoat, and dehumanize. It's also that many of the discipline's practitioners, such as "Professor Crunk," are monumentally ignorant. Their identity is treated as a substitute for scholarship. — Christopher F. Rufo ⚔️ (@realchrisrufo) December 6, 2022

Monumentally ignorant … identity treated as a substitute for a scholarship.

Ouch.

Almost all the cultural rot in our society traces its origin to academia. You want to clean up our society? You've got to start there. Everything else is bailing water on the Titanic. — Tea Party Barbie❗ (@laurahollis61) December 6, 2022

True story.

Imagine a white professor saying anything remotely like this about black people. National news for weeks and their life would be over. — Scott Morefield (@SKMorefield) December 6, 2022

Oh, absolutely. And there would be riots, Targets looted, statues destroyed, and a bunch of white liberals saying WHITE PEOPLE DESERVE THIS or whatever. See the summer of 2020 …

She left out the part where the Aztecs would torture and sacrifice infants and young children to make sure their crops would grow. — Jeremy Redfern (@JeremyRedfernFL) December 6, 2022

Sorry, WHITENESS is the real problem here.

Can you imagine being a white kid stuck being taught by a professor who advocates murdering you because of the color of your skin? — John Hawkins (@johnhawkinsrwn) December 6, 2022

Gawd no.

I reported on this last September. @POTUS gave the opening address for the conference where she said this. https://t.co/QThWela51D — Amber Athey (@amber_athey) December 6, 2022

Because of COURSE.

Rutgers is a Public University so Government is supporting and funding racism. — Laughing Libertarian (@William16723077) December 6, 2022

On what basis is @ProfessorCrunk allowed on Twitter given the “incitement of violence” standard applied to @kanyewest? — Jeff Giesea (@jeffgiesea) December 6, 2022

Note, Crunk has locked her account down so we are unable to see her tweets.

How very brave of her.

"Professor" is now a meaningless title. — Stella Maris✝️🇺🇸 (@StellaM36528375) December 6, 2022

Sadly, more and more, that’s the truth.

***

***

