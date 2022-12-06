Lots and lots of people have issues with Scientology – we’ve seen many tweets and even threads about the group on Twitter over the years – HOWEVER, using Kirstie Alley’s death just moments after the news breaks that she’s passed away was probably not the best idea.

In fact, it was pretty damn heartless and even ugly.

Enter Yashar Ali:

One of the promises that Scientology explicitly makes to members (on paper!) is if you reach the upper levels of Scientology you won't get cancer. Kirstie Alley and Kelly Preston, two dedicated Scientologists, have both died of cancer in the past two years. https://t.co/DrWvyfKVM5 — Yashar Ali 🐘 یاشار (@yashar) December 6, 2022

Ya know, if he wants to make that point about Scientology, fine … but maybe NOT right after Alley died.

Just a little restraint would have saved him a serious dragging.

You know, it's not a requirement that somebody be "that guy" on Twitter when someone passes. — Fuzzy Chimp 🇺🇸 (@fuzzychimpcom) December 6, 2022

But if Yashar wasn’t ‘that guy,’ who would be?

*eye roll*

Yashar, maybe rethink this tweet. She’s been gone a few hours and you’re going after her beliefs. Have some respect for her family at this sad time. — #Nats Fan Carla (@LibertyBelleCJL) December 6, 2022

Ding ding ding.

We’re not sure why this is so damn difficult for some people.

This is horribly insensitive and ignores the fact the family gave credit to Moffitt Cancer Center for her care. You need to delete this. — Nikki M. Johnson, MD, DNBPAS ⚕ (@notaproviderMD) December 6, 2022

He should delete it.

But he hasn’t.

No no, he went on some rant in a thread about the evils of Scientology (seen down below) – AGAIN, fair for him to have that opinion but maybe just hold off instead of using someone’s death to get on your soapbox.

What the actual hell is wrong with you? LOG OFF. — FunkyPox (@corrcomm) December 6, 2022

Of all the times and places to use someone else’s death to advance your barely tangentially related opinion, this also wasn’t the right one. — Silence Dogood (@lordthx1139) December 6, 2022

I mean I don't really see how the Scientology thing matters here. It's not like Kirstie Alley when first diagnosed w/cancer refused to get treated the way Steve Jobs did and did alternative medicine. She went to Moffitt Cancer Center in Florida. That's what you're supposed to do. — Sarcastic Cupcake (@SarcasticCupcak) December 6, 2022

BUT KIRSTIE WAS A BIG MEAN RIGHT-WINGER or something.

What an awful person you are. — IrishTea1 (@IrishTea1) December 6, 2022

Yashar then wrote a thread … to defend himself? To double down? We’re not entirely sure but here it is:

1. Until you truly understand what Scientology TRULY is, criticism of it and its members will always seem too harsh. Scientology isn't a religion, it's not even a regular cult, it's a borderless totalitarian state and cult of personality. It is North Korea without the murder. — Yashar Ali 🐘 یاشار (@yashar) December 6, 2022

The criticism isn’t necessarily what people are complaining about – it’s his timing and insensitivity to her family and friends.

2. That may be unfathomable to some but it's the most accurate way to describe Scientology. Well how could people like Tom Cruise be part of something that's North Korea without the murder? Welcome to my life and the life of people like @LeahRemini and @MikeRinder. — Yashar Ali 🐘 یاشار (@yashar) December 6, 2022

3. Part of the reason Scientology survives is people don't fully get what it truly is (watching "Going Clear isn't enough) and it's unfathomable to them that a big celebrity could be a member of such a thing. So they just explain it away as some kooky Hollywood thing. — Yashar Ali 🐘 یاشار (@yashar) December 6, 2022

Oops, guess he didn’t like people calling Scientology ‘kooky’.

4. Scientology is a deeply, deeply dangerous organization. Those of us who fight Scientology don't do it because of what people believe but because a totalitarian government is destroying people's lives in a systematic way. — Yashar Ali 🐘 یاشار (@yashar) December 6, 2022

Again, we’re pretty sure people aren’t taking issue with Yashar fighting Scientology.

It’s his timing.

In the future, maaaaaybe don’t use someone’s death though to make this point not even an hour after the news breaks that they’ve died.

Simple.

***

