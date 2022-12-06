Lots and lots of people have issues with Scientology – we’ve seen many tweets and even threads about the group on Twitter over the years – HOWEVER, using Kirstie Alley’s death just moments after the news breaks that she’s passed away was probably not the best idea.

In fact, it was pretty damn heartless and even ugly.

Enter Yashar Ali:

Ya know, if he wants to make that point about Scientology, fine … but maybe NOT right after Alley died.

Just a little restraint would have saved him a serious dragging.

But if Yashar wasn’t ‘that guy,’ who would be?

*eye roll*

Ding ding ding.

We’re not sure why this is so damn difficult for some people.

He should delete it.

But he hasn’t.

No no, he went on some rant in a thread about the evils of Scientology (seen down below) – AGAIN, fair for him to have that opinion but maybe just hold off instead of using someone’s death to get on your soapbox.

BUT KIRSTIE WAS A BIG MEAN RIGHT-WINGER or something.

Yashar then wrote a thread … to defend himself? To double down? We’re not entirely sure but here it is:

The criticism isn’t necessarily what people are complaining about – it’s his timing and insensitivity to her family and friends.

Oops, guess he didn’t like people calling Scientology ‘kooky’.

Again, we’re pretty sure people aren’t taking issue with Yashar fighting Scientology.

It’s his timing.

In the future, maaaaaybe don’t use someone’s death though to make this point not even an hour after the news breaks that they’ve died.

Simple.

***

