Matt Taibbi made history in real-time on Twitter Friday night. Telling the story about what Twitter did in order to basically help sway an election by supporting the suppression of a major story is no small feat. Add to that how disgusting and obnoxious the useless corporate media has treated him since breaking this story in a historic way, and Taibbi may well be the most popular account on Twitter right now.

Second only to Elon Musk himself.

Luckily, Taibbi is handling the slings and arrows quite well.

His reaction here is a ‘chef’s kiss’:

Looking forward to going through all the tweets complaining about “PR for the richest man on earth,” and seeing how many of them have run stories for anonymous sources at the FBI, CIA, the Pentagon, White House, etc. https://t.co/l0uzwofqPT — Matt Taibbi (@mtaibbi) December 4, 2022

Someone should probably get corporate media a mirror or two.

Heck, maybe a dozen mirrors at this point.

Musk stated it would take another day or so … we are keeping an eye on things.

Are you finally seeing how shady Americans think “our” media is? Time to release all of it & even my Dem friends are saying to me =“this looks really bad! You were right, & I hate admitting that.” — SeldenGADawgs (@SeldenGADawgs) December 4, 2022

Some strange (shady) things have definitely been happening at the Circle K.

It will be most of them. Bank on it. — Sean Parnell (@SeanParnellUSA) December 4, 2022

We’d bet ALL of them.

Free speech is really hurting the reputation of MSM and its flock of half-wit journalists who have, for too long, relied on social media censorship to hide their secrets. — Alexandra Marshall (@ellymelly) December 4, 2022

They’ve also relied on social media to be their canned applause track, laugh track.

It’s all changing under Musk.

More amazing is how far out of their way they’ve all gone to miss the point. — Godwin Meter (@GodwinMeter) December 4, 2022

Indeed. While some are focusing on the claim that MUH BIDEN WASN’T PRESIDENT SO IT WASN’T GOVERNMENT narrative, others are pushing the THEY WERE RIGHT TO KEEP PORNOGRAPHIC MATERIAL OFF THIS SITE.

The more they spin, the more they attack Taibbi, the more we know we’re all over the target.

