As Twitchy readers (and Tucker Carlson viewers) know, James Woods was targeted by the Biden team for silencing and censorship during the 2020 election. So many of us were … and we get the feeling we are just seeing the tip of this corruption iceberg.

Woods is pissed, and rightfully so.

But wow, looking through his timeline? He’s taking NO prisoners and we’re here for it.

Thank you, @elonmusk, for giving back to all Americans, and voices around the world, the most precious of gifts – free and open speech. I admire you and I salute you, sir. — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) December 3, 2022

Keep going.

How is the Twitter Files chicanery any different from Watergate in sum and substance? Nixon resigned when his henchmen tried to subvert free speech. Your turn, Mr. Biden. — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) December 3, 2022

Your turn, Mr. Biden.

Thousands of people reached out to Woods about being silenced.

I see it and I hear you. Thank you. https://t.co/wfJCaFGXQi — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) December 3, 2022

He’s so damn cool.

Seriously.

I humbly thank the thousands of you who offered such kind words of support tonight. I wish I could respond to each of you. As heartbreaking as it is to see our nation highjacked by these grifters, it is equally heartwarming to see how many Americans still love this great nation. — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) December 3, 2022

Damn right.

Agree. How would you like to fund a class action suit for those who were suppressed? I’ll be happy to be lead plaintiff. Thank you, @elonmusk https://t.co/zAAjcEnoFu — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) December 3, 2022

!!!

This. Must. Happen.

To my friends in the Democratic Party: This now documented attack by the DNC is a troubling issue that transcends politics. If the shoe were on the other foot, you would rightfully be enraged. Please join us as Americans on this one. It’s too important to do otherwise. #Twitter — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) December 3, 2022

Psh, Democrats are far more concerned with being in charge than they are with what happened on their watch. Orange man bad and stuff.

To my friends in the Republican Party: If your patriotism is genuine, not all bluff and bluster, let loose the dogs of war. Because true patriots will no longer stand to see our rights trampled by the DNC and its slimy cronies in media and the bowels of government. #Twitter — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) December 3, 2022

LET LOOSE THE DOGS OF WAR.

YAAAAAS.

I do see this, and I hear you. While I do not know you, I know your heart and share your sorrow. You are who I’m doing this for. Thank you for sharing what so many of us have felt during this never-ending purge. It is you, sir, who should be thanked, and I humbly do so. https://t.co/E5VW3hcDCH — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) December 3, 2022

Awwwwwww.

For those of you who have not seen the primary material by @mtaibbi regarding the suppression collusion of the DNC and Twitter during the Biden campaign, here is the thread. #TwitterFiles https://t.co/I0Mmia8vil — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) December 3, 2022

Just in case people missed it.

He’s a giver.

As of noon December 3. Clearly this is not going away. #TwitterFiles pic.twitter.com/IRKYw4OWWm — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) December 3, 2022

Not going away, Biden.

Not going away, Democrats.

I just noticed that I gained another 100,000 followers since @elonmusk saved Twitter from the suppressors of free speech. That’s 300,000 people in a few weeks, many of whose voices were silenced and are now free once again to enjoy the rights guaranteed by our constitution. 🙏 — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) December 3, 2022

This.

Friends, I am a bit inundated by media requests at the moment. Given the serious nature of the revelations coming from the president’s son’s laptop, I am reserving comment until my attorneys have fully evaluated the scope of the potentially actionable offenses. #TWITTERGATE — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) December 3, 2022

“Finally, proof Twitter invented reason to help Joe Biden win in 2020” – New York Post Editorial Board They suspended a newspaper founded by Alexander Hamilton, because the truth would have cost Biden the presidency. https://t.co/nPXHdYe3E5 — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) December 4, 2022

BOOM.

Who would you trust more to deliver honest reportage of the news? — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) December 4, 2022

Guess who’s winning?

Hint, it ain’t the Corporate Media.

***

***

