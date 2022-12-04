As Twitchy readers (and Tucker Carlson viewers) know, James Woods was targeted by the Biden team for silencing and censorship during the 2020 election. So many of us were … and we get the feeling we are just seeing the tip of this corruption iceberg.

Woods is pissed, and rightfully so.

But wow, looking through his timeline? He’s taking NO prisoners and we’re here for it.

Thousands of people reached out to Woods about being silenced.

Psh, Democrats are far more concerned with being in charge than they are with what happened on their watch. Orange man bad and stuff.

Just in case people missed it.

Not going away, Biden.

Not going away, Democrats.

