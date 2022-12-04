Leave it to David French to really and TRULY have one of the worst takes on Twitter. It’s almost like a gift this guy has.

To be fair, French isn’t the only turnip out there trying to spin the Hunter Biden story into some sort of nothing burger that somehow justifies what Twitter did by suppressing such a huge story and possibly influencing an election by doing so BUT still …

Suppose we should just be glad he’s not blaming the evangelicals for something this time around.

Take a gander at this dumpster fire:

Deleting pornographic pictures of Hunter Biden was appropriate. Twitter's suppression of the New York Post story about Hunter’s laptop was far less defensible. But no amount of misguided rhetoric can transform a Twitter story into a government scandal. https://t.co/srFyYcFyDX — David French (@DavidAFrench) December 3, 2022

Whaaaaa?

Does French really think this story is about Twitter deleting pornographic images? REALLY?!

Perhaps there’s additional evidence we haven’t seen, but as of now Elon Musk and Tucker Carlson are claiming a First Amendment violation without any basis in fact or law. — David French (@DavidAFrench) December 3, 2022

Oh FFS.

The pretzels these people will spin themselves into to avoid admitting THEY WERE WRONG to support Biden because Trump was a big mean orange guy. Does he really expect anyone to believe Team Biden had ZERO connection to the government? What about Harris? You know, a sitting senator? DNC?

Just admit this was eff’d up because it WAS. Twitter knowingly worked with a campaign to suppress a story and protect Biden. You’d think people so concerned about ‘protecting our democracy’ would understand how bad this really is.

Or not.

They are working hard to turn a scandal into a non-story. https://t.co/1R618tKZk5 — Viva Frei (@thevivafrei) December 4, 2022

Of course, they are. If they accept there was a scandal then either they have to admit they were conned OR they knew and helped suppress the story. Neither is a good look for people who think they’re smarter and better than the rest of us.

Even Elon Musk responded to this one.

And, in doing so, destroy their credibility — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 4, 2022

To be fair though, it’s not like French has a whole lot of credibility left anyway.

What’s left of it. Which wasn’t much, after the last four years. — Amy Curtis (@RantyAmyCurtis) December 4, 2022

What she said.

David French is completely unpersuasive — Indivisualist (@RIndivisualist) December 4, 2022

Fair point.

He’s just so damn annoying.

Heh.

It didn’t happen, but if it did happen, it’s good, but if it’s not good, it’s no big deal, but if it is a big deal at this point what does it matter anymore, anyway? — Chris Karabats (@Zaphoid) December 4, 2022

That’s EXACTLY what he sounds like.

What they ALL sound like.

Nailed it.

***

***

