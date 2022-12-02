Full transparency, we’d never seen Tyler Fischer before he crossed our timeline with this quite honestly brilliant impression of every liberal news show and outlet out there, EVER. And we’ve got to tell you, looking through his timeline we giggled … a lot.

But this one.

HOO BOY.

This is simply *chef’s kiss*.

Watch.

The script of every liberal news outlet pic.twitter.com/VlvMyBtgte — Tyler Fischer (@TyTheFisch) November 29, 2022

… While increasing equity in the name of inclusivity to combat racial racist racism for minorities.

… Or been raped a bunch.

… But time was invented by the patriarchy.

O.

M.

G.

This is hilarious because it’s spot on. The voice, the mannerism, the talking points. If you didn’t know he was making fun of them you might think he was an UBER Liberal news show giving Joy Reid a run for her money.

Or an actual NPR host.

This is genius. I am annoyed that I didn’t do it first. 🤣 Well done, sir. — Mr Reagan 🇺🇸 (@MrReaganUSA) December 2, 2022

His impressions are incredible — 🌹Christopher (@cpugooroo) December 2, 2022

This is brilliant! It sure as hell isn't 79 degrees in Central Park, though. God knows I wish it were — 🇺🇦 Steven Walk (@realStevenWalk) November 29, 2022

I was gonna turn my radio off, until I realized those sounds came from this tweet… — chamfota (@chamfort142) November 29, 2022

Seriously.

This could be any horrible, annoying, embarrassing, cringe-filled lefty show out there.

You really got the voice down. — Loopgarden 🎅🤶🎄❄⛄ (@Loopgardensun) November 29, 2022

Doesn’t he?

Two thumbs up! LOL

***

***

Editor’s Note:

