Full transparency, we didn’t know enough about the rail worker situation to comment … until now.

Truth be told, when this editor saw ‘207 Republicans’ trending on Twitter and saw that it was the number of Republicans who voted against paid sick leave for rail workers it just didn’t make sense. We thought maybe it was not a stand-alone bill or something Democrats were holding hostage to pass other crap (as they often do), but nope.

It was its own thing.

Sooo … what the Hell?

Turns out, as usual with these things, if Democrats are vilifying Republicans there’s a lot more to the story, and this rail worker thing is no exception. Take a gander at this thread that does a fairly exceptional job of explaining what has really happened and why they voted against the leave.

A thread:

I prepped a post of what the basic process has been leading to this point of the rail workers strike situation to date for my real world friends on facebook. The misinformation/misunderstanding out there is staggering. Please share this thread widely. 🧵/12 >>> — Lil’ Donny B (@LilDonnyB) December 1, 2022

Starting to think the misinformation and misunderstanding is on purpose considering how much it’s been used for political daggers from the Left.

I don’t talk politics much on the Facebook anymore. There is just a very fundamental misunderstanding of what is going on with rail workers. I thought I would help clarify what is happening. The media is not clarifying anything for you, that is for sure. 2/12 — Lil’ Donny B (@LilDonnyB) December 1, 2022

Shocker, the media isn’t helping.

Honestly, it would be more shocking if they were.

– Rail workers union negotiations are governed by US law. – If negotiations between management and labor break down then the process goes to what is referred to as a Presidential Emergency Board (PEB). 3/12 — Lil’ Donny B (@LilDonnyB) December 1, 2022

Keep going.

– This board is hand picked by the President of the United States for the specific labor conflict in play. – The board holds hearings where both labor and management make their case on areas of unresolvable disagreement. 4/12 — Lil’ Donny B (@LilDonnyB) December 1, 2022

So the current board is Biden’s.

Makes sense.

Keeeep going.

– Biden’s representatives then draft what is called a tentative agreement. – Tentative agreement is a misnomer as union leadership can not agree or disagree to the ruling of the PEB, they are required to present the tentative agreement to their membership as is for a vote.

5/12 — Lil’ Donny B (@LilDonnyB) December 1, 2022

Already there is some f**kery here, especially if it’s not even really a tentative agreement.

– Biden’s representatives heard the arguments regarding sick leave and ruled that sick leave should not be included. – Biden’s Representatives agreed with management that rail workers would use sick leave to “better balance work-life needs.” – Union membership voted. 6/12 — Lil’ Donny B (@LilDonnyB) December 1, 2022

Read that again: BIDEN’S REPRESENTATIVES HEARD THE ARGUMENTS REGARDING SICK LEAVE AND RULED THAT SICK LEAVE SHOULD NOT BE INCLUDED.

This was in agreement with the rail worker’s management.

Aha.

But wait, there’s more.

– There are 12 unions impacted by this process. – 8 unions did pass it, 4 of them did not. – It is important to note that the 2 largest unions representing well over half the workers impacted voted against accepting the tentative agreement. 7/12 — Lil’ Donny B (@LilDonnyB) December 1, 2022

We knew there was a whole lot more to this story.

– The house passed a bill to compel workers to accept the tentative agreement they rejected as their contract. – This bill will likely pass the Senate. 8/12 — Lil’ Donny B (@LilDonnyB) December 1, 2022

You know, the bill evil Republicans voted against … is what the workers actually rejected. But Democrats, along with the media and their Lefty Twitter trolls, are framing this as BIG MEAN REPUBLICANS don’t want rail workers to have sick time.

Of course, they are.

– The house passed a separate bill to compel rail workers to accept an agreement that includes less than half the sick days labor requested in negotiations. – The house knows the Senate very likely will not pass this anyway. 9/12 — Lil’ Donny B (@LilDonnyB) December 1, 2022

Again, not what the rail workers want.

– Both media and politicians keep saying that they are seeking to impose the agreement reached between labor leadership and management in September. – This is not true. – The board ruled and workers rejected the tentative agreement. 10/12 — Lil’ Donny B (@LilDonnyB) December 1, 2022

– There was never agreement between union leadership and the board or management. I hope this helps bring a little clarity. Please share. I really think it is important people understand this process because there is a ton of misinformation flying around. 11/12 — Lil’ Donny B (@LilDonnyB) December 1, 2022

The screenshot attached is the entirety of the Presidential Emergency Board’s reasoning for removing all sick leave from this contract. 12/12 pic.twitter.com/fQDZgmdgdf — Lil’ Donny B (@LilDonnyB) December 1, 2022

THEY removed the sick leave from the contract.

Sort of reminds us of when Biden reversed Trump’s order on lowering the cost of insulin only to turn around and pretend it was his idea all along. What is happening here is not for the workers, it’s political.

As with all things in the Biden administration.

***

Related:

Bette Midler WHINING plebs don’t appreciate ALL she’s done for them does NOT go well, like at all

Liz Warren HEAP-BIG fact-checked claiming Biden has ‘legal authority’ to cancel student debt

Kanye West suspended after tweeting swastika symbol and people push Elon Musk on free speech

***

Editor’s Note:

Help us keep owning the libs! Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code AMERICAFIRST to receive a 25% discount off your membership!