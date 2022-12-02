Full transparency, we didn’t know enough about the rail worker situation to comment … until now.

Truth be told, when this editor saw ‘207 Republicans’ trending on Twitter and saw that it was the number of Republicans who voted against paid sick leave for rail workers it just didn’t make sense. We thought maybe it was not a stand-alone bill or something Democrats were holding hostage to pass other crap (as they often do), but nope.

It was its own thing.

Sooo … what the Hell?

Turns out, as usual with these things, if Democrats are vilifying Republicans there’s a lot more to the story, and this rail worker thing is no exception. Take a gander at this thread that does a fairly exceptional job of explaining what has really happened and why they voted against the leave.

Starting to think the misinformation and misunderstanding is on purpose considering how much it’s been used for political daggers from the Left.

Shocker, the media isn’t helping.

Honestly, it would be more shocking if they were.

Keep going.

Trending

So the current board is Biden’s.

Makes sense.

Keeeep going.

Already there is some f**kery here, especially if it’s not even really a tentative agreement.

Read that again: BIDEN’S REPRESENTATIVES HEARD THE ARGUMENTS REGARDING SICK LEAVE AND RULED THAT SICK LEAVE SHOULD NOT BE INCLUDED.

This was in agreement with the rail worker’s management.

Aha.

But wait, there’s more.

We knew there was a whole lot more to this story.

You know, the bill evil Republicans voted against … is what the workers actually rejected. But Democrats, along with the media and their Lefty Twitter trolls, are framing this as BIG MEAN REPUBLICANS don’t want rail workers to have sick time.

Of course, they are.

Again, not what the rail workers want.

THEY removed the sick leave from the contract.

Sort of reminds us of when Biden reversed Trump’s order on lowering the cost of insulin only to turn around and pretend it was his idea all along. What is happening here is not for the workers, it’s political.

As with all things in the Biden administration.

***

Related:

Bette Midler WHINING plebs don’t appreciate ALL she’s done for them does NOT go well, like at all

Liz Warren HEAP-BIG fact-checked claiming Biden has ‘legal authority’ to cancel student debt

Kanye West suspended after tweeting swastika symbol and people push Elon Musk on free speech

***

Editor’s Note:

Help us keep owning the libs! Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code AMERICAFIRST to receive a 25% discount off your membership!

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: BidenDemocratsRail Workerrepublicansunion