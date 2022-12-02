WTF is going on with Kanye West? Wearing a bizarre zipper mask from Balenciaga and talking about how much he likes Hitler on Alex Jones? Telling Jones not to be so mean to the Nazis? And then going on Twitter and posting what looks like a swastika inside the Star of David?

Just absolutely bizarre … this couldn’t be more bizarre if this was some sort of performance art and at the end of this he yelled, PSYCH.

What we can tell you is West has been suspended from Twitter again for ‘inciting violence.’

We believe it started here:

Kanye West promotes his 2024 Presidential campaign with symbol that seems to be a swastika inside the Star of David. pic.twitter.com/slH3HxyOYd — Pop Base (@PopBase) December 2, 2022

Now, apparently, there was some sort of back and forth between Elon Musk and West before his account was suspended. To this editor, it looks like Musk was trying to talk West ‘off’ the crazy train but clearly, he didn’t see it that way.

He said this was his last tweet:

Musk responded that this was fine.

That is fine — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 2, 2022

But other was not.

This is not — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 2, 2022

And then explained that West had been suspended NOT for insulting him, but for inciting violence.

Just clarifying that his account is being suspended for incitement to violence, not an unflattering pic of me being hosed by Ari. Frankly, I found those pics to be helpful motivation to lose weight! — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 2, 2022

We looked back through Musk’s tweets and it appears he had spent some time debating with West … maybe about love? Jesus? Note, since West is suspended we can’t see his tweets so we’re not entirely sure what was said. This was Musk’s response though.

Jesus taught love, kindness and forgiveness. I used to think that turning the other cheek was weak & foolish, but I was the fool for not appreciating its profound wisdom. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 1, 2022

There seems to be some genuine concern for West from his fans.

ELON FIX KANYE PLEASE — Alex 🃏🏝 (@TheeAleexJ) December 2, 2022

He did try.

And per Musk, West violated the rule against incitement to violence.

I tried my best. Despite that, he again violated our rule against incitement to violence. Account will be suspended. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 2, 2022

The reaction to West being suspended has been very interesting. While there are plenty of people who agree that West should have been suspended, there are just as many who do not agree and are pushing back citing free speech.

@elonmusk, adding “community notes” to these types of post, putting things like this into context, and educating people would be much a more appropriate approach… otherwise how do we learn from history. The only way to cancel cancel-culture is through open dialog. — Chaos Station (@ChaosBrewingNB) December 2, 2022

Interesting point. Should the tweet have a warning label on it instead of resulting in a suspension? Maybe a call to dialogue?

Whats the metric? He took 2 religious symbols & combined them together. Does that violate Twitter’s policy? If one combined the Christian cross & Islam’s crescent moon would that be ok? What if one defiled the cross like some of the “art exhibits” we’ve seen? What’s the standard? — Nuance Bro (@NuanceBro) December 2, 2022

That’s the other piece – it seems the ‘swastika’ inside the Star of David is actually a ‘Raelin’ symbol which is indicative of a UFO religion.

No, really.

Tellin’ you guys, this has just been absolutely bizarre.

How is saying "love everyone" an incitement to violence? A symbol holds more power than the words themselves? Would a photo from WW2 be considered incitement? So bizarre Come on, man

Free speech or bust — Liberty Lockdown w/ Clint Russell (@LibertyLockPod) December 2, 2022

Free speech or bust.

Is this free speech?

Was it a swastika or a UFO thing?

Is everything getting CRAZIER and dumber at the same time?

All we can say is WOOF, we’re glad we just write about Twitter and we don’t run it.

***

