This is becoming an all-too-common scene in blue states like California. Criminals robbing an Apple store in California and the employees do nothing … well unless you count keeping customers out of their way as they were stealing phones and iPads.

Watch this:

Follows them around, says, ‘Let them go …’ tells shoppers to stay out of their way …

Apple: “Back up people & let them steal because we won’t be hurt, we’re just going to charge you more because we’re weak & pathetic” — SeldenGADawgs (@SeldenGADawgs) December 1, 2022

The geniuses at the apple store, “should we stop them” Others “what’s the point? We’ve in California. They’ll just get released same day and look for us” — Doriano Paisano Carta (@Paisano) December 1, 2022

Not the first time, either.

These phones will automatically disable when taken from the store, and its gps coordinates sent to the police. IDK if the police can arrest them though, seeing as its california and this could be legal for all i know — Guinea Pig Guy (@guy_guinea) December 1, 2022

Democrat youth at work again — Madison (@Madisontx76) December 1, 2022

Why don’t they ever rob a book store? — Michael Judd (@papajudd5) December 1, 2022

Rob Schneider saw this as the perfect opportunity to remind Twitter who is actually responsible for this DISASTER … and how he wants to spread this thuggery all across the country. Take a gander:

The California success story that @GavinNewsom wants to bring to ALL of America! https://t.co/lhY0ioU0Hz — Rob Schneider (@RobSchneider) December 1, 2022

Yeah, sorry Newsom but EFF THAT.

I think the thing that makes me the most upset about this video is that none of those iphones are in their original boxes. How are those thieves going to do an unboxing video on youtube when they have no boxes! — Zoltar Boy (@ZoltarBoy) December 1, 2022

I guess they were picking for apples — @DannerDanko (@dannerdanko) December 1, 2022

This makes me so angry, I just watch a vid of a 87 yr old woman that took a couple cans of soup and was about to get arrested but everyone stepped in and they let her go. — Deplorable Me (@robinmccann13) December 1, 2022

This is cray ! Right in the middle of shoppers in the store ! — Katie C. (@KTC731) December 1, 2022

Don’t worry, the employees asked the customers to stay out of the thieve’s way.

They identified as the owners of those phones. Therefore, what they did was legal in CA. — cbmeeks (@cbmeeks) December 1, 2022

