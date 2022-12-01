This is becoming an all-too-common scene in blue states like California. Criminals robbing an Apple store in California and the employees do nothing … well unless you count keeping customers out of their way as they were stealing phones and iPads.

Insane, right?

Watch this:

Follows them around, says, ‘Let them go …’ tells shoppers to stay out of their way …

Wow.

How did we get here?

Ya’ know what, we don’t wanna know.

Trending

Not the first time, either.

It’s so touching.

*cough cough*

Fair question.

Rob Schneider saw this as the perfect opportunity to remind Twitter who is actually responsible for this DISASTER … and how he wants to spread this thuggery all across the country. Take a gander:

Yeah, sorry Newsom but EFF THAT.

Hey, we see what they did here.

Not bad.

Don’t worry, the employees asked the customers to stay out of the thieve’s way.

Well gosh, that makes total sense.

Sadly … it does, in California.

***

Related:

OOPSIE-LOL! Ilhan Omar sets herself up for HILARIOUS trolling tweeting about ‘marriages like mine’

Dem Congressman-elect/weatherman claims you CAN’T disagree with scientists about science and HOO BOY

CA State Sen. Scott Wiener BUSTED sending himself a threat to blame MAGA (denies it but C’MON lol)

***

Editor’s Note:

Help us keep owning the libs! Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code AMERICAFIRST to receive a 25% discount off your membership!

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Apple storecaliforniaGavin NewsomRob Schneidertheft