We’re honestly starting to lose track of all of the ‘hate crimes’ that have ended up being complete hoaxes over the past few years. More times than not, someone is looking to prove how HATEFUL America is by … faking hate. Because you know, that makes total sense.

Our country is so hateful you have to lie about how hateful it is to prove it’s hateful. Or something.

Case in point:

Not even 24 hours after MAGA grifter Charlie Kirk tweeted homophobic lies about me, I received this threat repeating one of his lies. But that was the point: Riling people up against me & other LGBTQ people. Words have consequences & Twitter is becoming a cesspool for this crap pic.twitter.com/gTn4tHkfg0 — Senator Scott Wiener (@Scott_Wiener) November 30, 2022

Look at Scott, trying to blame Charlie Kirk for ‘riling people up’ against LGBTQ people … almost as if he has some sort of ‘statement’ he’s trying to make or agenda he’s trying to push. How very politically convenient for Wiener to receive a threat NOW.

FROM BIG SKEERY MAGA.

Psh.

What else would you expect from a guy named Wiener?

This idiot left the cursor in his screenshot of a supposed hate message LMAO https://t.co/DDjga5iHgF — John Hasson (@SonofHas) December 1, 2022

Oopsie.

Oh, Wiener has an excuse for that … but you know, we’re the conspiracy theorists.

And for all the MAGA conspiracy theorists out there, the threat was a voicemail. This is a transcription. But have fun spinning around with your conspiracies. 🙄 — Senator Scott Wiener (@Scott_Wiener) December 1, 2022

Holy crap, dude.

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA

Post the audio.

You know who else doubled down on the world's most obvious lie Scott? pic.twitter.com/nvkhWjaOwR — Andrew Follett (@AndrewCFollett) December 1, 2022

Post the audio. — max (@MaxNordau) December 1, 2022

lol I too receive voicemail transcriptions that come with spell check and a cursor… 🤡 — Jenna Ellis 🍊🦅 (@JennaEllisEsq) December 1, 2022

What a maroon this guy is.

Oh so you got a voicemail death threat and instead of posting the audio you carefully transcribed it, posted the transcript, and never even mentioned that it was a voicemail until everyone doubted your original story? Sure that makes sense, Jussie. Totally believable. — Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) December 1, 2022

Post the audio then! Shouldn’t be a problem, right? — BLAIRE WHITE (@MsBlaireWhite) December 1, 2022

No one believes you. — Jacob Airey (@realJacobAirey) December 1, 2022

Voicemail coming soon after they get done in the recording studio. pic.twitter.com/iHjVrW9sI9 — TheRightWingM 🇺🇸🇺🇦 (@TheRightWingM) December 1, 2022

WE KNEW IT!

None of my transcribed voicemails have a cursor at the end. There is also NO punctuation throughout any of my messages. — High Info Babe (@aspen_lindsay) December 1, 2022

Maybe Wiener has some super special sort of transcription software thingie that has a cursor and stuff.

HA HA HA HA HA

We did check his timeline to see if he’s posted any audio just yet and … nope.

But we’ll keep you posted.

***

Related:

Detailed thread shows FBI OBLITERATED bedrock civil liberties in their J6 quest to ‘Defend Democracy’

Joy Behar’s attempt to backpedal on her disgusting Amy Coney Barrett LIE does NOT go well, at all

Fort Worth NewsGuild social justice reporter’s thread about journos ON STRIKE accidentally HILARIOUS

***

Editor’s Note:

Help us keep owning the libs! Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code AMERICAFIRST to receive a 25% discount off your membership!