We’re honestly starting to lose track of all of the ‘hate crimes’ that have ended up being complete hoaxes over the past few years. More times than not, someone is looking to prove how HATEFUL America is by … faking hate. Because you know, that makes total sense.

Our country is so hateful you have to lie about how hateful it is to prove it’s hateful. Or something.

Case in point:

Look at Scott, trying to blame Charlie Kirk for ‘riling people up’ against LGBTQ people … almost as if he has some sort of ‘statement’ he’s trying to make or agenda he’s trying to push. How very politically convenient for Wiener to receive a threat NOW.

FROM BIG SKEERY MAGA.

Psh.

What else would you expect from a guy named Wiener?

Oopsie.

Oh, Wiener has an excuse for that … but you know, we’re the conspiracy theorists.

Holy crap, dude.

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA

Post the audio.

What a maroon this guy is.

WE KNEW IT!

Maybe Wiener has some super special sort of transcription software thingie that has a cursor and stuff.

HA HA HA HA HA

We did check his timeline to see if he’s posted any audio just yet and … nope.

But we’ll keep you posted.

***

***

