Joy Behar says a lot of stupid stuff. Heck, she wouldn’t be Joy if she wasn’t spouting out ridiculously dumb things … but yesterday, when she outright lied about SCOTUS Justice Amy Coney Barrett claiming she belonged to a hate group that was a line too far.

Even for The View.

We’re shocked, honestly, as we didn’t think the garbage show would have a limit for garbage but apparently, it does.

Check out Joy’s backpedal on the claim:

A day late and a dollar short.

Joy Behar is made to walk back a false statement she made yesterday when she lied about Justice Amy COney Barrett being a member of a "hate group."

"I just got them mixed up with another group. It was inaccurate." pic.twitter.com/6Y1c4kqID0 — Nicholas Fondacaro (@NickFondacaro) November 29, 2022

She knew what she was doing when she smeared Amy Coney Barrett, it wasn’t a MISTAKE.

Right, she just got them mixed up … she conflated them.

Nice attempt at covering for her, Whoopi, but nope.

Nobody’s buying that she got them conflated. At all.

Beyhar rattled off names to an old movie like it was nothing. She didn’t mix anything up. She’s a bad person — Pizzawmistletoe 🎄🎅🏼 (@PizzaWanchovies) November 29, 2022

It feels like this wasn’t Joy’s decision to correct it … almost like someone told her she had to. If not, she’s one of the most insincere people on the planet and considering who she’s sitting with at that table, that’s really sayin’ something.

Very sincere! 🙄 — Stefany Guy (@sdstef304) November 29, 2022

Totally sincere.

Totally.

Can they ever just admit that they are wrong with out trying to justify what they said to be true. Bunch of unimportant washed up hags — libertybelle58 (@helensm95176611) November 29, 2022

We don’t call her Joy BeHAG for nothin’.

Left can make mistakes but if the right makes a mistake it’s a hate crime. To accuse Judge Barrett of being in a hate group is an indictment of every Catholic. Big charge — Secretariat (@ParkHillsPam) November 29, 2022

If someone on a conservative talk show had claimed Kagan or Sotomayor was part of a hate group they’d have lost their job and the moronic Lefty mob would be trying to cancel the show.

When God was giving out brains Joy thought He said trains and she wanted a slow one. pic.twitter.com/JKA8bzvOPz — John Lyman (@jcjlyman) November 29, 2022

Choo-choo.

What a hideous group.🤮 — Birdwatcher29 (@Birdwatcher291) November 29, 2022

Show is still trash! — 🇺🇸USA 1776🇺🇸 (@HWinFL) November 29, 2022

Yup, and it always will be.

