As our amazing, brilliant, hilarious, and quite frankly spectacular readers know, Alexander Vindman has really done a bang-up job making himself King Weeble Wobble on Twitter. And no, that’s not a good thing. Especially in his many failed attempts at owning Elon Musk … it all started when people noticed Vindman’s tweet claiming it is ‘kinda weird’ how Musk has so much control over speech was tweeted out by several other accounts that looked a lot like bots.

Ukrainian bots?

That is just too damn funny.

Welp, Musk said Vindman looks like a puppet (he does), and so Vindman had a total meltdown on Twitter that made us all laugh. But THEN he went on with Nicole Wallace to brag about how he’s built a very large following on Twitter and that he intends to hold Musk and Trump (we have no idea why he brought up Trump) accountable!

DA DA DAAAAAA!

Watch this:

"Trump and Musk have something in common: they do not want to be held accountable. They believe they can act with impunity. That's not gonna happen with me." – @AVindman w/ @NicolleDWallace pic.twitter.com/9K1HlzlHDz — Deadline White House (@DeadlineWH) November 29, 2022

Woof … Vindman thinks he’s a big tough guy on Twitter. HA HA HA HA

Side note, we keep trying to find different pictures of Vindman for our stories but it’s like he’s always making the same ‘smelled a fart’ face in every single one. We literally snagged this from his interview with Wallace, and look, it’s the same face.

You just know his hands are damp and cool when you shake them as well.

Fascinating, Vindman thinks Twitter is real life… https://t.co/x43KaIiG8i — Jeff Cunningham (@jeffrygc) November 29, 2022

Poor little guy.

You're making up false accusations to keep yourself visible in the media, just like Hillary Clinton has taught you to do. #TraitorVindman https://t.co/24tjhEADTf — TheClockIsTicking ✝️🇺🇸 and … This is God’s🌈 (@RaptureIsNearer) November 29, 2022

We will give Vindman that, he certainly keeps finding ways for us to write about him. Again, not always a good thing.

Heh.

Alexander Vindman lied for Adam Schiff then he literally disappeared. Now Democrats have dusted him off & are using him again to spread anti-free speech lies about @elonmusk https://t.co/Ol7B5VQtQd — Claire Balan (@ClaireBalan) November 29, 2022

Vindman is also doing his part to raise money for Democrats … using his service to this country as a ‘selling’ point.

Yeah, classy.

Vindman proudly making attacks on Elon without listing any concrete reasons as Nicole snickers along on this idiotic mouthpiece outlet of the Democratic Party https://t.co/Em60qeSLmf — 🇭UM🇧L Valval (@ExcusedEarly) November 29, 2022

Huh?

Who's trying to drive him out? Certainly not Elon.

Vindman is the one who first attacked Elon in his tweet.

What's Elon supposed to be accountable for? What specifically? Bringing back free speech and making child safety his priority?

Oh well, this is Dem Party network. https://t.co/ujKPcQ1xwQ — 🇭UM🇧L Valval (@ExcusedEarly) November 29, 2022

Awwww, he so badly wants to matter. He so desperately needs to feel important.

And in the end, he’s nothing more than a gossipy tattle who broke the chain of command because of his politics. But hey, he’s staying on Twitter, so THERE, Elon!

***

***

