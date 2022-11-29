It would appear Biden’s energy official, Sam Brinton, has been charged with stealing women’s luggage.

No, really.

Yeah, you’d think this is a story from The Babylon Bee but nope … this guy (gal, person, whatever) has been charged for snagging luggage that doesn’t belong to him/her/them. Sheesh, trying to comply with the intersectional bruhaha of the day is a serious pain in the butt. Anywho …

Mollie Hemingway was good enough to share the story with us as we’re not exactly seeing a ton about it from the mainstream media.

From Alpha News:

Sam Brinton, one of the first “openly genderfluid individuals in federal government leadership,” was charged with felony theft last month after allegedly stealing a woman’s luggage at MSP Airport.

The MIT grad went viral earlier this year when he announced his new role as the deputy assistant secretary of the Office of Spent Fuel and Waste Disposition in the U.S. Department of Energy.

“As one of if not the very first openly genderfluid individuals in federal government leadership, I was welcomed with open arms into the Department of Energy all the way up to the Secretary whom I shared the stage within a Pride month celebration panel just today,” Brinton wrote on Twitter at the time.

This is what happens when you start hiring people based on their identity versus their qualifications. Psh, look at our vice president if you don’t believe us.

***

