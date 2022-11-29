It would appear Biden’s energy official, Sam Brinton, has been charged with stealing women’s luggage.

No, really.

Yeah, you’d think this is a story from The Babylon Bee but nope … this guy (gal, person, whatever) has been charged for snagging luggage that doesn’t belong to him/her/them. Sheesh, trying to comply with the intersectional bruhaha of the day is a serious pain in the butt. Anywho …

Mollie Hemingway was good enough to share the story with us as we’re not exactly seeing a ton about it from the mainstream media.

This story is somehow far, far, far crazier than even the headline. Dude didn't check baggage for a flight, yet went to the carousel, took a woman's Vera Bradley rollerbag, and checked it on his next few flights. https://t.co/ZPhJOAfWpN — Mollie (@MZHemingway) November 28, 2022

From Alpha News:

Sam Brinton, one of the first “openly genderfluid individuals in federal government leadership,” was charged with felony theft last month after allegedly stealing a woman’s luggage at MSP Airport. The MIT grad went viral earlier this year when he announced his new role as the deputy assistant secretary of the Office of Spent Fuel and Waste Disposition in the U.S. Department of Energy. “As one of if not the very first openly genderfluid individuals in federal government leadership, I was welcomed with open arms into the Department of Energy all the way up to the Secretary whom I shared the stage within a Pride month celebration panel just today,” Brinton wrote on Twitter at the time.

This is what happens when you start hiring people based on their identity versus their qualifications. Psh, look at our vice president if you don’t believe us.

I'm sure you are as shocked as I am that this guy is not exhibiting the type of decision-making you might want for a career bureaucrat in charge of the nation's nuclear spent fuel programs. — Mollie (@MZHemingway) November 28, 2022

We’re shocked!

Shocked we say!

What do you wanna' bet he doesn't even get fired? — Ultra MAF Calvin 🇺🇸🐶🏒 🎶 (@shoveitjack) November 29, 2022

Oh GAWD no. This story, like the Paul Pelosi hammer dirty hippie story, will gradually faaaaade awaaaaay. And if we bring it up we’ll be accused of being conspiracy theorists or haters of democracy or something else stupid.

It's always the people you least expect. — Christopher F. Rufo ⚔️ (@realchrisrufo) November 29, 2022

Totally.

We feel shocked.

Don’t you feel shocked?

He flew DC➡️Minneapolis with no luggage and hauled ass to baggage claim to get some. Premeditated! He chose the very nice Vera Bradley hard case no doubt hoping there’d be some good stuff inside. There was! $2,300 worth of women’s clothes, shoes etc. Not his first rodeo. — AuditTheMachines (@koumiss) November 29, 2022

What if he didn’t intend to steal anything? I mean, who knows what’s in a bag? He took the flight just to steal the fanciest suitcase he could find, together with some clothes and some toiletries? What if he knew exactly what was in it? — AmishDude (@TheAmishDude) November 29, 2022

what — Christina Pushaw 🐊 🇺🇸 (@ChristinaPushaw) November 29, 2022

We had a similar reaction.

This person was given access to the nation's most sensitive secrets regarding nuclear waste disposal Great investigation and adjudication, guys You put our nation's security at risk — Factotum (@emery__bored) November 28, 2022

Scary, ain’t it?

But hey, no mean tweets. Hope they're happy. — Metadata (@metadata1) November 29, 2022

Shew!

Right?

Democracy saved and stuff.

***

***

