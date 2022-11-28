Apple knows he’s Elon Musk, right? Not sure we’d pick a fight with a guy who bought Twitter when they removed his favorite satire site … not to mention the guy has built ROCKETS that have gone to space and revolutionized the electric vehicle industry as well but if Apple wants to poke the bear we suppose that’s their prerogative. How long before we start seeing Tesla phones?

Hey, we don’t hate that idea – we’re not mad at it.

Musk doesn’t pull any of his punches, especially when dealing with a company that clearly doesn’t support free speech, like Apple.

Check this out:

Apple has mostly stopped advertising on Twitter. Do they hate free speech in America? — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 28, 2022

They don’t just hate free speech in America, Elon.

Maybe we should ask their Chinese labor camps what they think about Apple supporting free speech.

What’s going on here @tim_cook? — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 28, 2022

Called. Tim Cook. Out.

LET’S GO.

Although we’d be shocked if Tim was brave enough to engage openly this way.

Apple has also threatened to withhold Twitter from its App Store, but won’t tell us why — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 28, 2022

We know damn well why they’ve threatened this – they can’t control Musk. They even allowed Truth Social on their App Store, but are threatening Twitter now? Sounds like the powers are trying to turn the screws on the guy fighting back.

97.5% of Apple's donations are to the Democratic Party. Twitter allowing free speech is against party interests so Apple must play the role of enforcer. pic.twitter.com/khv7VPNawt — The Rabbit Hole (@TheRabbitHole84) November 28, 2022

Wow. We knew it would be high but that’s crazy.

Wow, they don’t sound biased at all! — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 28, 2022

Nope, not at all.

Looks like Musk isn’t taking this lying down …

So it will be WAR!

HOO BOY.

Did you know Apple puts a secret 30% tax on everything you buy through their App Store? https://t.co/LGkPZ4EYcz — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 28, 2022

Holy Hell, no, we didn’t know that.

Give people a better product, with a better experience, more privacy, and more freedom, and make it more affordable. Yeah … that would be pretty bada*s.

Can’t wait to trade in my iPhone, iPad and MacBooks for Tesla versions. — Skeptical Redneck (@redneckskeptic) November 28, 2022

Hey Elon, if Twitter gets removed from the App Store I'm switching to Android. — Samer (@0xSamer) November 28, 2022

We’re seeing a lot of that.

So yeah, it will be war.

Stock up on your popcorn, folks.

***

***

