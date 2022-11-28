HOO BOY. As Twitchy readers know, Alyssa Milano ‘gave back’ her Tesla and bought a Volkswagen EV to somehow dunk on Elon Musk for promoting free speech on Twitter. What made this funnier is she screeched about white supremacy, only to buy a vehicle with roots literally connected to Hitler.

We can’t even make this sort of insanity up.

So thankful for Alyssa Milano, she makes our job that much easier every single day.

Welp, it appears Milano thought this tweet/Instagram post somehow made her giving money to the white supremacy company somehow AOK and less embarrassing for her.

She. Was. Wrong.

Alyssa, just take the L. Seriously.

This is an insult to wackos everywhere.

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA

Our sides.

Well, it sure looks like she used to be a major fan.

It’s really impressive.

And for us to say that considering we cover some of the best and most embarrassing ratios around?

That’s really sayin’ something.

