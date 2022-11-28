HOO BOY. As Twitchy readers know, Alyssa Milano ‘gave back’ her Tesla and bought a Volkswagen EV to somehow dunk on Elon Musk for promoting free speech on Twitter. What made this funnier is she screeched about white supremacy, only to buy a vehicle with roots literally connected to Hitler.

Welp, it appears Milano thought this tweet/Instagram post somehow made her giving money to the white supremacy company somehow AOK and less embarrassing for her.

This shouldn’t need to be said but here we are…. https://t.co/sBgcXGFq8M — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) November 27, 2022

Dumbest leftist on the internet is now pretending she actually knew something about history… LOL! — Tim Young (@TimRunsHisMouth) November 28, 2022

So you posted a tweet that you re-tweeted on twitter to your Instagram account. Yeah, you're one wacko. Get over it. Take the "L" and move on. — 🎄🎅 Deb H 🎄🎅 (@deb_h7) November 27, 2022

Yep. It took a lot of courage for a German to be anti-Nazi after WWII. pic.twitter.com/2j4Kj0Yj3D — Brandon Darby (@brandondarby) November 28, 2022

She just wants to date him … 🤣 — Chris Rice (@Chris_Rice) November 28, 2022

Well, it sure looks like she used to be a major fan.

Just here for another cold glass of ratio. — me _/ (@Capsandredskins) November 28, 2022

Creating an environment that empowers the free exchange of ideas isn't "enabling Nazism". It allows the opportunity to challenge those bad ideas, and to have your own ideas challenged. Maybe that's the real reason why the concept of open discourse frightens you so much. — Joe Boyko: Block me and I Win! (@joe_boyko) November 27, 2022

Taking time for a quiet chuckle at how badly you keep getting ratioed. — Anna Maria Perez⭐ (@A_M_Perez) November 28, 2022

