As Twitchy readers know, Alexander Vindman took a swipe at Elon Musk for owning Twitter and promoting free speech over the weekend. What several people noticed though was the tweet Vindman sent out was repeated several times by multiple accounts … it looked a lot like spam and bot behavior. So that begs the question, is Vindman a bot? Maybe a Ukrainian bot? Or maybe he’s just a glorified Twitter troll who can’t deal with the fact that Musk and the rest of us see him as more of a joke than a hero.

Or, a puppet?

Thinking Elon hit a little too close to home with his tweet. Wow.

Look at how Vindman reacted … what a hot mess. We’ve seen him melt down before (I’LL LEARN YOU!) but it cracks us up every time we see it. This doesn’t seem like the behavior of a man with this sort of reputation, ya’ know? No, this behavior seems more like something we’d see from a ‘Karen’ during a big sale at Dunkin’ Donuts.

BLAH BLAH BLAH.

Vindman is such a raging Leftist that he let politics basically destroy his career … and his precious reputation. He will forever be known as the guy who tattled because he didn’t like the president.

Not a great reputation, if you ask us.

You can tell Elon really rattled him, he kept going.

If we rolled our eyes any further back in our heads we’d see Ukraine from our house.

Trending

HA HA HA HA HA HA

Lefties are big mad that they can’t call the shots on Twitter anymore … but not mad enough to actually leave. They are desperate for the relevance it provides them.

This is hilarious AND terrifying.

Bingo.

Know how we know?

He’s using his service to raise money for Democrats.

The donations go to Act Blue.

Weird, right?

Oh, this is funny too … JoJoFromJerz got really super fussy with Elon for pointing out that Vindman is really just a chubby little puppet.

Yes, he owns Twitter. You know, the platform JoJo relies on for her very existence. And Vindman, too.

Heh.

***

Related:

Christina Pushaw SCHOOLING Eric Swalwell for grossly-ignorant tweet praising Qatar a BEAUTIFUL thing

Tweeps dig up lots and lots of tweets from Alyssa Milano FAN-GIRLING big time over Elon Musk and ROFL

James Woods ZINGS Alyssa Milano for her Elon Musk dunk turned Volkswagen GAFFE as only he can and LOL

***

Editor’s note:

For a limited time only, today, on Black Friday, you can get 50% off a VIP membership using promo code BLACKFRIDAY.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Alexander VindmanbotElon MuskpuppetRussiaUkraine