As Twitchy readers know, Alexander Vindman took a swipe at Elon Musk for owning Twitter and promoting free speech over the weekend. What several people noticed though was the tweet Vindman sent out was repeated several times by multiple accounts … it looked a lot like spam and bot behavior. So that begs the question, is Vindman a bot? Maybe a Ukrainian bot? Or maybe he’s just a glorified Twitter troll who can’t deal with the fact that Musk and the rest of us see him as more of a joke than a hero.

Or, a puppet?

Vindman is both puppet & puppeteer. Question is who pulls his strings … ? — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 27, 2022

Thinking Elon hit a little too close to home with his tweet. Wow.

Look at how Vindman reacted … what a hot mess. We’ve seen him melt down before (I’LL LEARN YOU!) but it cracks us up every time we see it. This doesn’t seem like the behavior of a man with this sort of reputation, ya’ know? No, this behavior seems more like something we’d see from a ‘Karen’ during a big sale at Dunkin’ Donuts.

I’ll put my reputation up against yours any day. I’ve spent my entire adult life in service to my country. Upheld my oath to protect & defend this nation at great personal cost. You’ve demonstrated yourself to be a purveyor of hate and division. Let history be the judge. https://t.co/5kH0fus3aN — Alexander S. Vindman (@AVindman) November 27, 2022

BLAH BLAH BLAH.

Vindman is such a raging Leftist that he let politics basically destroy his career … and his precious reputation. He will forever be known as the guy who tattled because he didn’t like the president.

Not a great reputation, if you ask us.

You can tell Elon really rattled him, he kept going.

Tesla stock is plummeting, Twitter is on the verge of insolvency, SpaceX succeeded in spite of you. You have a chance to salvage your legacy. Try this as your touchstone. Loyalty, Duty, Respect, Selfless-Service, Honor, Integrity, and Personal Courage. LeaDeRSHIP. #Armyvalues — Alexander S. Vindman (@AVindman) November 27, 2022

If we rolled our eyes any further back in our heads we’d see Ukraine from our house.

On more thing. I urge you to checkout Post. It looks very promising and likely to outlive Twitter. — Alexander S. Vindman (@AVindman) November 27, 2022

HA HA HA HA HA HA

Lefties are big mad that they can’t call the shots on Twitter anymore … but not mad enough to actually leave. They are desperate for the relevance it provides them.

I love how you tell everyone how great you are – hahahaha. You’re a clown, got called out, now you’re throwing a baby fit. 😂 — Catturd ™ (@catturd2) November 28, 2022

You are a leftist hack that has been on taxpayers dole for life and never signed the front of a paycheck, that falsely tried to accuse a sitting US president and now attacks a CEO over free speech.@elonmusk is a self made billionaire that has signed front of 1000s of checks. — Todd Cefaratti ✝ Author "Big Tech Tyrants" Founder (@ToddCefaratti_) November 27, 2022

Carpe Donktum sent me this meme. I’ll leave it here. pic.twitter.com/jCwzzQt4nd — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) November 27, 2022

This is hilarious AND terrifying.

You violated the chain of command because you were upset that Trump strayed from your talking points. You should have been stripped of rank for that — Shay Patrick Cormac (@ShayCormac_1) November 27, 2022

in 100 years nobody will remember your name. Elon wins. — aka (@akafacehots) November 28, 2022

You served DC, not America — Factotum (@emery__bored) November 27, 2022

Bingo.

Know how we know?

He’s using his service to raise money for Democrats.

Hey @elonmusk this is where I work @votevets . If you want to help veterans donate to this group. https://t.co/DmdsGWjVhV https://t.co/1AmmDYc7ix — Alexander S. Vindman (@AVindman) November 28, 2022

The donations go to Act Blue.

Weird, right?

Oh, this is funny too … JoJoFromJerz got really super fussy with Elon for pointing out that Vindman is really just a chubby little puppet.

Alexander Vindman’s awards include the Purple Heart, Defense Meritorious Service Medal (2nd award), Meritorious Service Medal, Army Commendation Medal (4th award), Army Achievement Medal (3rd award), National Defense Service Medal , Global War on Terrorism Expeditionary Medal… — Jo 🌻 (@JoJoFromJerz) November 27, 2022

Global War on Terrorism Service Medal, Korean Defense Service Medal, Army Service Ribbon, Overseas Service Ribbon, Valorous Unit Award, National Intelligence Meritorious Unit Citation, Republic of Korea Presidential Unit Citation, Presidential Service Badge… You own twitter. — Jo 🌻 (@JoJoFromJerz) November 27, 2022

Yes, he owns Twitter. You know, the platform JoJo relies on for her very existence. And Vindman, too.

Heh.

