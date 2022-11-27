Woof, you guys. We’re seeing SO MANY tweets from our ‘betters’ on the Left whining about how Elon Musk is treating them like everyone else on the site and honestly, we’re not even sure where to start with a lot of this SCHADENFREUDE. That being said, we here at Twitchy are determined to provide you with the best and most delicious of liberal tears so we’ll keep on keepin’ on no matter the sacrifice.

Heh.

Sorry, couldn’t help it.

This is freakin’ fun, right? These people are losing their MINDS, from Alyssa Milano to Monica Lewinsky … to Rachel Vindman’s troll husband.

Alexander Vindman.

This guy makes Adam Kinzinger look like John Wayne.

Just sayin’.

WAY TOO MUCH POWER. HA HA HA

Funny how these same people were just fine with this sort of power being with one person who they viewed as one of their own. Musk changing the rules and treating everyone the same on his platform has broken so many of these privileged d-bags.

Oh, and Vindman says it’s, ‘kinda weird.’

Kinda weird … sure.

You know what’s also ‘kinda weird’?

A bunch of accounts tweeting the same damn thing Vindman did.

Weird.

Trending

Kinda.

Right?

Sooo … is Vindman a Russian bot? Ukrainian bot? Asking for a friend.

Kinda weird.

Yup.

HA HA HA HA

Tellin’ you guys, this has been a hoot to cover.

Tweet more!

Duh.

Weird.

Someone wanna get this guy a tissue?

Thanks.

***

***

