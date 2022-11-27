Woof, you guys. We’re seeing SO MANY tweets from our ‘betters’ on the Left whining about how Elon Musk is treating them like everyone else on the site and honestly, we’re not even sure where to start with a lot of this SCHADENFREUDE. That being said, we here at Twitchy are determined to provide you with the best and most delicious of liberal tears so we’ll keep on keepin’ on no matter the sacrifice.

Heh.

Sorry, couldn’t help it.

This is freakin’ fun, right? These people are losing their MINDS, from Alyssa Milano to Monica Lewinsky … to Rachel Vindman’s troll husband.

Alexander Vindman.

This guy makes Adam Kinzinger look like John Wayne.

Just sayin’.

Kinda weird that @elonmusk gets to decide how like a half-billion people communicate. Way too much power for one erratic individual to wield, don’t you think? — Alexander S. Vindman (@AVindman) November 27, 2022

WAY TOO MUCH POWER. HA HA HA

Funny how these same people were just fine with this sort of power being with one person who they viewed as one of their own. Musk changing the rules and treating everyone the same on his platform has broken so many of these privileged d-bags.

Oh, and Vindman says it’s, ‘kinda weird.’

Kinda weird … sure.

You know what’s also ‘kinda weird’?

A bunch of accounts tweeting the same damn thing Vindman did.

Weird.

Kinda.

Right?

BLEEP BLOOP KINDA WEIRD THAT @ELONMUSK GETS TO DECIDE HOW LIKE A HALF-BILLION PEOPLE COMMUNICATE BLEEP. WAY TOO MUCH POWER FOR ONE ERRATIC INDIVIDUAL TO WEILD, DON'T YOU THINK BLOOP? pic.twitter.com/IB4qfuTZM8 — Noam Blum (@neontaster) November 27, 2022

Sooo … is Vindman a Russian bot? Ukrainian bot? Asking for a friend.

Kinda weird.

Yup.

I see you’ve edited your tweet—that’s functionality only available to Twitter Blue subscribers and not legacy checkmarks who don’t pay. Kinda weird how you denigrate the same guy whom you paid $8 for Twitter Blue, don’t you think? — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) November 27, 2022

HA HA HA HA

Tellin’ you guys, this has been a hoot to cover.

What are you going to do about it? — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) November 27, 2022

Tweet more!

Duh.

Have you considered building your own Twitter? — max (@MaxNordau) November 27, 2022

Zuckerberg owns two major platforms and you’ve never been concerned about that — weird 🤔 — Lyndsey Fifield (@lyndseyfifield) November 27, 2022

Weird.

Well the group of erratic individuals that were in charge couldn’t figure out how to kick of child porn but Elon did in a few weeks. So nah, he’s doing fine. — Dr Strangetweet or How I Learned to Love the RT (@lone_rides) November 27, 2022

Facebook is bigger than Twitter and you had nothing to say when Zuckerberg spent hundreds of millions rigging the 2020 election — Kyle Becker (@kylenabecker) November 27, 2022

Kinda weird that you are so afraid of free speech that you're rocking back and forth in your shower, alone and weeping. Don't you think? pic.twitter.com/mMTgGvVpNB — Ultra MAF Calvin 🇺🇸🐶🏒 🎶 (@shoveitjack) November 27, 2022

Someone wanna get this guy a tissue?

Thanks.

***

***

