Ok, so the Alyssa Milano ‘giving her Tesla back’ to stop white supremacy while getting a Volkswagen which is literally tied to Hitler and the Nazis is absolutely Twitchy gold, but usually even we have our limits about covering the same story more than once or twice. However, we find that it’s not only acceptable but necessary to include Elon Musk’s reaction to the D-List actress’ attempt at the ultimate virtue signal.

That ultimately only bit her on her aging backside.

Gosh, Alyssa, Elon seems all sorts of torn up over your Volkswagen … oh, wait, no. LOL

It was in response to the Hodge Twins reminding Alyssa where her car actually comes from.

Volkswagen was literally founded by the Nazi’s and Hitler. 🤡 — Hodgetwins (@hodgetwins) November 26, 2022

Totally Musk here:

🤣💯 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 26, 2022

We didn’t think she could look any dumber or worse but his reaction? Yup.

This is a… pretty awkward handle 🤨 pic.twitter.com/FsiCaF8vbN — Renata Konkoly 🐢🦔 (@RenataKonkoly) November 26, 2022

Ummm.

🤣 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 26, 2022

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA

Oh man.

She traded in for a worse EV started by NAZIS, this is why people need to stay in school. — Julian Acciard for NH (@acciard2022) November 26, 2022

Should we tell her about Ford? — Ron Coleman (@RonColeman) November 26, 2022

Don’t. Her head will explode. — Viva Frei (@thevivafrei) November 27, 2022

Most Hollywood liberals are nitwits. — Alana Stewart (@AlanaKStewart) November 26, 2022

There’s a reason people pay them to read the words SOMEONE ELSE writes.

I did NOT SEE that coming 🤡 pic.twitter.com/icDgJLGpRj — Dr. Eli David (@DrEliDavid) November 26, 2022

Hey, we see what he did there.

Slam dunk. Thank goodness for Hollywood for giving us so many virtue signalling celebrities. They never fail to deliver. — Jeffrey Peel (@JeffreyPeel) November 26, 2022

They’ve found a way to keep on entertaining us … even if it is at their own expense.

***

***

