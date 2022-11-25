Takes a small, small man to use Heidi Cruz while trying to trash Ted. And Eric Swalwell is JUST the small, small man for the job.

Seems the only representative to ever fart so publicly on national television didn’t appreciate Ted Cruz joking about his Communist Chinese girlfriend. What other reason would he have to get this angry about a dig at him about affording Chinese dinners? Yes, inflation is crazy high, people are truly struggling to get by, and Ted’s point is fair. It’s just a joke, Smells-not-so-well, no need to get your britches all bunched up.

And to drag his wife into it?

Serious A-HOLE move but what else do we expect from the guy who once threatened to nuke Americans for disagreeing with their government?

What’s funny @tedcruz is that I can afford to defend @heidicruz and your family from Trump (happy to do it!) but on that front you’re bankrupt. https://t.co/mZrDNrbq1C — Rep. Eric Swalwell (@RepSwalwell) November 24, 2022

HURRR DURRR.

Then he followed it up with this:

*It’s not my nature to go looking for a fight. But I’ll never ever back down from one. BTW the voters rejected the vile rhetoric like this espoused by @tedcruz and his insurrectionist pals. — Rep. Eric Swalwell (@RepSwalwell) November 24, 2022

Gosh, he’s wrong here as well. Five million MORE people voted for Republicans than Democrats so … yeah. Guess the majority support Ted and his ‘insurrectionist pals,’ whatever the Hell that means.

And please, if Eric ever came across an actual, real fight he’d run away like nobody’s business. Spare us.

Eric can dish it out but still can’t handle a strong counter punch — ⚖️ (@kevindandy1) November 24, 2022

Eric can’t handle much of anything. Just sayin’.

Seriously.

Sounds like you shouldn't have a security clearance either there, Eric; no more Intel Committee. — John Sweeney (@johnsweeney15) November 24, 2022

Womp womp wompity womp womp womp.

Dude gets completely roasted for sleeping with a Chinese spy and is too dumb to keep his head down and his mouth shut. At least come back with something less lame. https://t.co/rkgFbIaCAQ — Financial Guys Media Network (@finguys) November 25, 2022

Trying to drag Heidi into it? With the tag? Seriously obnoxious.

If @RepSwalwell can afford anything it's because of dirty money https://t.co/kjwnU0K6Zs — M.o.T.W.a.R.i.a.S. (@MoTWaRiaS) November 25, 2022

We hear the Chinese pay well.

Ahem.

@RepSwalwell is a pathological liar; glad he will be removed from the Homeland Security Committee #FangFang https://t.co/BcpeDTHEs1 — JemMac 🇺🇸🇮🇪 (R) (@JimMack1211) November 25, 2022

What an obtuse twerp, downplaying his horny interactions with a Chinese spy as a response to a punchline. Maybe his aides should take control of his Twitter account, rather than shaking their heads in bewilderment behind his back. https://t.co/E62EKR2PJ6 — The OttO Show (@The0tt0Show) November 24, 2022

Snagged mainly for the phrase ‘horny interactions’.

Heh.

Hey, nobody ever claimed we’re the mature ones around here.

