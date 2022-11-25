We know, NBC is gonna NBC, but this was bad, even for them. Forget that two hours is a ridiculously short amount of time to respond to an article in general, but that it was a request to respond to a piece blaming her for a shooting she had nothing to do with?

Pretty shady, NBC.

Libs of TikTok was quick to call them out as only she can:

Classy.

Then the journo claims to have given her 15 WHOLE HOURS to respond … which is odd that he thinks this is somehow a defense of what he put out there. LOTT wasn’t having ANY of that either.

He’s really trying to push that BUT I GAVE YOU 15 HOURS to excuse the garbage he wrote blaming her for a horrific shooting.

OH, WOW, HOW GRACIOUS.

‘If you actually had a response we’d include it in a piece we wrote blaming you for the deaths of innocent people,’ still sounds really crappy, just sayin’.

His boss was ok with publishing a smear piece in general so we doubt they were all that worried about missing a deadline.

What a douche-canoe.

Seriously.

Seems this guy has a history of sorts …

Awwww, because of course.

He seems like a real sweetheart, right?

HA HA HA HA HA

Oh, man, if we don’t laugh we’ll never stop throwing up.

How dare Libs of TikTok share what we knowingly put up on a public space! REEEEEE!

Exactly.

Ethical standards … today’s media wouldn’t know ethical standards if some fell out of the sky, landed on their faces, and started to wiggle.

It’s gross, right?

