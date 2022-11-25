We know, NBC is gonna NBC, but this was bad, even for them. Forget that two hours is a ridiculously short amount of time to respond to an article in general, but that it was a request to respond to a piece blaming her for a shooting she had nothing to do with?

Pretty shady, NBC.

Libs of TikTok was quick to call them out as only she can:

Hi! We’re running a story in 2 hours accusing you of being anti-LGBT and explaining how you’re responsible for the Colorado shooting. Can you give us a comment? Thanks! –@NBCNews pic.twitter.com/E1PkAOM5AS — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) November 24, 2022

Classy.

Then the journo claims to have given her 15 WHOLE HOURS to respond … which is odd that he thinks this is somehow a defense of what he put out there. LOTT wasn’t having ANY of that either.

We AcTuAlLy GaVe YoU 15 hOuRs To ReSpoNd He knows he’s lying. He knows we know he’s lying, and yet he still lies. pic.twitter.com/Sct7UnihGw — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) November 24, 2022

.@BenjaminGoggin is a lying propagandist activist https://t.co/7N26DNsrvm — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) November 24, 2022

He’s really trying to push that BUT I GAVE YOU 15 HOURS to excuse the garbage he wrote blaming her for a horrific shooting.

Just compare when we published to when I emailed you. If you actually had a response we would include it in our article. pic.twitter.com/zKiCxAX3mD — Benjamin Goggin (@BenjaminGoggin) November 25, 2022

OH, WOW, HOW GRACIOUS.

‘If you actually had a response we’d include it in a piece we wrote blaming you for the deaths of innocent people,’ still sounds really crappy, just sayin’.

When it ended up being published has nothing to do with me. You wrote to me “2 hours” and then you falsely said you gave me over 15 hours. So you’re saying you missed a deadline? How does your boss feel about that? https://t.co/c6B0iC3Xf5 — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) November 25, 2022

His boss was ok with publishing a smear piece in general so we doubt they were all that worried about missing a deadline.

“We’re writing a story blaming you for the Colorado shooting. Why wouldn’t you respond?! 😭” — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) November 24, 2022

What a douche-canoe.

Seriously.

The fake news has found a scapegoat. — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) November 24, 2022

Seems this guy has a history of sorts …

Same guy who accused me of doctoring clips of John Fetterman haha — Greg Price (@greg_price11) November 24, 2022

Awwww, because of course.

Oh this is the guy who says I’m ruining Taylor Lorenz’s life for seeking justice. pic.twitter.com/3AuDCAJQ94 — Ariadna Jacob (@littlemissjacob) November 24, 2022

He seems like a real sweetheart, right?

Hell, they gave you two hours. That's better than the usual five minutes they give @ChristinaPushaw. — John Ringo SF Author (@Jringo1508) November 24, 2022

HA HA HA HA HA

Oh, man, if we don’t laugh we’ll never stop throwing up.

I will never understand how sharing a post by the very person who originally, and proudly, published it is hatefully. — WindTalker (@nmlinguaphile) November 24, 2022

How dare Libs of TikTok share what we knowingly put up on a public space! REEEEEE!

"We hope you won't see this in time but have to try and look like we reached out to you so people might believe we still have ethical standards." — Freely Ashley (@FreelyAshley92) November 24, 2022

Exactly.

Ethical standards … today’s media wouldn’t know ethical standards if some fell out of the sky, landed on their faces, and started to wiggle.

I’m surprised people like that even have a job in journalism 🤦🏻‍♂️ and the worst part is they prolly get paid double if not triple the amount of someone like Me me makes at my job — babyburns (@babyburns29) November 24, 2022

On a holiday. On a freakin’ holiday. These people have no shame. It is just about the narrative. What a bunch of losers. — Bethfoolery (@bethfoolery) November 24, 2022

It’s like they’re giddy about violent events like this so that they can spin the story to fit their narrative — Moments with God (@Throne_Moments) November 24, 2022

It’s gross, right?

***

***

