Stephen Colbert is not thrilled that Elon Musk reinstated Trump’s Twitter account.

Yeah, we don’t really care if he’s thrilled or not, but we’ll still point and laugh at him because that’s what we do here on Twitchy. If we don’t point and laugh at the stupid people, who will? Right?

Watch this:

We’re sure Trump is all torn up over Stephen’s tweet. Totally.

Honestly, we’d be shocked if Trump even remembers who Colbert is, let alone see this sad little tweet that nobody seems to really care about.

They’re really really REALLY not thrilled.

Scary when comedians don’t really know how to tell a joke or be funny.

Maybe if Colbert spent a little more time watching Greg Gutfeld, he’d figure out how to be funny. For once.

***

