Stephen Colbert is not thrilled that Elon Musk reinstated Trump’s Twitter account.

Yeah, we don’t really care if he’s thrilled or not, but we’ll still point and laugh at him because that’s what we do here on Twitchy. If we don’t point and laugh at the stupid people, who will? Right?

Watch this:

The former president is officially reinstated on Twitter. We're not thrilled.#Colbert pic.twitter.com/Kf4eUeVOTd — The Late Show (@colbertlateshow) November 22, 2022

We’re sure Trump is all torn up over Stephen’s tweet. Totally.

Honestly, we’d be shocked if Trump even remembers who Colbert is, let alone see this sad little tweet that nobody seems to really care about.

You not being happy, brings me joy!!! — Aubrey Stout (@AubreyStout15) November 22, 2022

You've tweeted 4Xs in the past hour. — Ryan Michael Meyer (@ThisisMrMeyer) November 22, 2022

They’re really really REALLY not thrilled.

This isn't an airport, you don't need to announce your departure… pic.twitter.com/0OdPRK53i4 — Dwarfclone (@CloneDwarf) November 22, 2022

Cry more — Augusto1984 (@AugustoFan23) November 22, 2022

Scary when comedians don’t like free speech 🤔 — The Travel Wins (@travel_wins) November 22, 2022

Scary when comedians don’t really know how to tell a joke or be funny.

Maybe if Colbert spent a little more time watching Greg Gutfeld, he’d figure out how to be funny. For once.

***