Happy Thanksgiving from the administration that has given Americans record-breaking inflation, energy DEPENDENCE and a buttload of other horrible, terrible, awful things in the past two years. Now, add to that the most expensive Thanksgiving Dinner maybe ever.

Democrats are SUCH givers.

According to the Farm Bureau, Americans continue to pay more than ever before in Biden’s economy:

The most expensive Thanksgiving ON RECORD by the numbers: *Turkey up 21%

*Stuffing mix up 69%

*Frozen pie crusts up 26%

*Whipping cream up 26%

*Frozen peas up 23%

*Rolls up 22%

*Pumpkin pie mix up 18%

*Whole milk up 16%

*Sweet potatoes up 11%https://t.co/93z9sISitJ — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) November 21, 2022

The ‘gifts just keep on comin’ from Biden and his crap admin. Yay us!

From the Farm Bureau:

Spending time with family and friends at Thanksgiving remains important for many Americans and this year the cost of the meal is also top of mind. Farm Bureau’s 37th annual survey provides a snapshot of the average cost of this year’s classic Thanksgiving feast for 10, which is $64.05 or less than $6.50 per person. This is a $10.74 or 20% increase from last year’s average of $53.31. The centerpiece on most Thanksgiving tables – the turkey – costs more than last year, at $28.96 for a 16-pound bird. That’s $1.81 per pound, up 21% from last year, due to several factors beyond general inflation.

Good times.

So MUCH to be thankful for in Biden’s America.

It’s not just Thanksgiving, it’s every meal we feed our families. — The National Buffalo Party (@NationalBuffalo) November 21, 2022

That is the sad reality. Americans are paying more for EVERYTHING thanks to President Pudding Pop and his merry admin of a-holes.

But don’t worry, if you install solar panels on your home you could get a tax break!

Heh.

But it's ok. Remember,you saved 16¢ back on July 4, 2021. Now might be the time to pull out those savings and put them to use. https://t.co/4hNwJYPdqq — Amazon Post $8 dies in darkness (@dying_democracy) November 16, 2022

Whoohoo!

That sixteen cents can go to the 20% more we’re all paying just to have Thanksgiving dinner with our families.

Yeah but we saved 16 cents on hot dogs a few years ago — Matthew Camara (@camara_matthew) November 22, 2022

So we’ve got THAT going for us.

