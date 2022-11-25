Silly AP …

You’d think by NOW these troglodytes would’ve figured out picking at Elon Musk is a bad idea but NOPE. Just because people on the Left and the media hate what other people say doesn’t make it hate speech. We know, they’ve gotten very comfortable controlling the narrative on the Tech Giant so any sort of change feels like a threat to their delicate natures but they have got to get over it.

OR, you know, they can go form their own platform OR hang out on Mastodon (except they’ve accused Mastodon of being transphobic over the location of a server). No, we’re not making that up. It’s worth a Google.

*snort*

New Twitter owner Elon Musk said he is granting "amnesty” for suspended accounts, which online safety experts predict will spur a rise in harassment, hate speech and misinformation. https://t.co/aZ0NyUP7Fp — The Associated Press (@AP) November 24, 2022

From the AP:

On Oct. 28, the day after he took control, Musk tweeted that no suspended accounts would be reinstated until Twitter formed a “content moderation council” with diverse viewpoints that would consider the cases. On Tuesday, he said he was reneging on that promise because he’d agreed to at the insistence of “a large coalition of political-social activists groups” who later ”broke the deal” by urging that advertisers at least temporarily stop giving Twitter their business. A day earlier, Twitter reinstated the personal account of far-right Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, which was banned in January for violating the platform’s COVID misinformation policies. Musk, meanwhile, has been getting increasingly chummy on Twitter with right-wing figures. Before this month’s U.S. midterm elections he urged “independent-minded” people to vote Republican.

So?

Is that what this really boils down to? They’re mad one of the richest, most powerful men in the world owns Twitter and voted Republican? They’re all such babies. As usual, Musk responded:

AP is such an expert in misinformation. Twitter couldn’t hope to compete! — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 25, 2022

And then he queried:

But you have piqued my curiosity … who are these “online experts” you speak of? — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 25, 2022

Taylor Lorenz and her cat-lady pals.

That’s our guess anyway.

My expert opinion is that @Twitter and other Big Tech platforms have been used and manipulated by the Left to censor opposing ideas. — Tom Fitton (@TomFitton) November 25, 2022

That reads.

“online safety is experts” aka fired twitter employees — Jessica O’Donnell 🏈 (@heckyessica) November 25, 2022

They want to be the only ones able to spread misinformation — Jake Shields (@jakeshieldsajj) November 25, 2022

Duh.

The outlet that almost started WWIII a few days ago because of their false reporting has thoughts about “misinformation” today… — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) November 25, 2022

Cute, ain’t it?

And not in a good way.

AP might wanna take a seat for a while, especially when it comes to whining about others spreading misinformation.

***

