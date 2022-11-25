Why is it that so many ‘doctors’ and ‘experts’ are so damn thin-skinned on Twitter? Did they get their fancy-schmancy credentials to make up for something else that is lacking in their lives? Don’t get us wrong, there are plenty of doctors out there in the real world who are doing their jobs (and some of them are pretty awesome) but when we see tweets from MDs on Twitter like this one from Ryan Marino MD (!!!) attacking Bethany Mandel in a subtweet?

C’mon man.

Grow a pair.

Seriously.

Public health experts don’t know anything, right wing mommy bloggers are the real heroes pic.twitter.com/KUFbnOdH5r — Ryan Marino MD (@RyanMarino) November 25, 2022

A subtweet. He couldn’t even bother to tag or directly tweet her … he just took a screenshot so he could drag her and ‘mommy bloggers’ for his lemming-like followers. How lame.

He continued.

We wanted to know how the most vulnerable immunocompromised people could still celebrate the holidays safely, so we interviewed Josh Barro and Bethany Mandel over Thanksgiving dinner at Kid Rock’s restaurant in Detroit — Ryan Marino MD (@RyanMarino) November 25, 2022

What a snotty, self-important toad.

Luckily Bethany saw the tweet … and she was NOT having any of it, thank you very much.

LOL.

How many times have you been published by the New York Times, NY Post, Washington Post, Atlantic, NY Daily News and Fox News? How many magazine pieces did you write this month? But I guess I’m a mom and a writer, so to misogynistic assholes like you, I’m just a mommy blogger. — Bethany S. Mandel (@bethanyshondark) November 25, 2022

Fair point. This does come across as pretty misogynistic … looking ‘down’ on mommy bloggers. It’s just another way for weak, insecure, lazy liberal men to attack conservative women who, let’s be honest, probably scare the crap out of them.

Bethany continued:

This from April of 2020 aged pretty damn well. https://t.co/6SkKc4ax2m — Bethany S. Mandel (@bethanyshondark) November 25, 2022

Yuuuuuup.

But wait, there’s more.

This you? cause it totally tracks pic.twitter.com/4GyflaRyWp — LB (@beyondreasdoubt) November 25, 2022

Oof.

I’m shocked that his arrogance carries over into patient care. pic.twitter.com/pvlaqBL52b — Bethany S. Mandel (@bethanyshondark) November 25, 2022

Yeah, we’re shocked too.

Totally.

Moms understand that life is about more than existing. We make a hundred daily risk assessments before coffee in real world conditions. You make hypothetical projections in a vacuum that take no consideration of the actual meaning of any given existence. PH is not real life. — SuzyQ-sky (@SkySuzyq) November 25, 2022

Are you suggesting Esther C. is giving out sound advice there, Ryan? Would you say closing gyms and skate parks and beaches and telling everyone to stay huddled inside was sound advice to combat a virus exponentially more dangerous to obese and overweight people? — Aldous Huxley's Ghost™ (@AF632) November 25, 2022

She’s been right more of the times than you have so maybe you in the last 2 yrs so maybe you should tamp down on the condescension that’s just oozing out of you. She gets more done in a day than you could dream in your lifetime buddy — commonsense (@commonsense258) November 25, 2022

Without condescension what would most Lefties have left? Angst? Self-loathing? Patchouli body spray?

They certainly do know more than the quacks who locked us down. — Jacob Airey (@realJacobAirey) November 25, 2022

Right wing mommy bloggers got more right about children and the pandemic than many of the very online public health experts — Virginia Yankee (@VirginiaYankee1) November 25, 2022

And that’s the truth.

*pffffft*

***

***

