Why is it that so many ‘doctors’ and ‘experts’ are so damn thin-skinned on Twitter? Did they get their fancy-schmancy credentials to make up for something else that is lacking in their lives? Don’t get us wrong, there are plenty of doctors out there in the real world who are doing their jobs (and some of them are pretty awesome) but when we see tweets from MDs on Twitter like this one from Ryan Marino MD (!!!) attacking Bethany Mandel in a subtweet?

C’mon man.

Grow a pair.

Seriously.

A subtweet. He couldn’t even bother to tag or directly tweet her … he just took a screenshot so he could drag her and ‘mommy bloggers’ for his lemming-like followers. How lame.

He continued.

What a snotty, self-important toad.

Luckily Bethany saw the tweet … and she was NOT having any of it, thank you very much.

LOL.

Trending

Fair point. This does come across as pretty misogynistic … looking ‘down’ on mommy bloggers. It’s just another way for weak, insecure, lazy liberal men to attack conservative women who, let’s be honest, probably scare the crap out of them.

Bethany continued:

Yuuuuuup.

But wait, there’s more.

Oof.

Yeah, we’re shocked too.

Totally.

Without condescension what would most Lefties have left? Angst? Self-loathing? Patchouli body spray?

And that’s the truth.

*pffffft*

***

Related:

WaPo (Taylor Lorenz) accusing Elon Musk of ‘opening gates of Hell’ reinstating accounts goes SO wrong

Libs of TikTok BLISTERS NBC journo for only giving her 2 HRS to respond to repugnant smear/hit piece

Whiny Stephen Colbert claims he’s ‘not thrilled’ about Trump being reinstated on Twitter

***

Editor’s note:

For a limited time only, today, on Black Friday, you can get 50% off a VIP membership using promo code BLACKFRIDAY.

The largest discount we’ve ever offered.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Bethany MandelMDMommy Bloggerright wingRyan Marino