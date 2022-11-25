WaPo (Taylor Lorenz) accusing Elon Musk of ‘opening gates of Hell’ reinstating accounts goes SO wrong

Awww, Taylor Lorenz … she’s said this before. Right after Elon Musk bought Twitter she babbled about the gates of Hell opening up.

She is a melodramatic little creature, ain’t she?

Seems the bloated troll is worried about Musk granting ‘amnesty’ to thousands of accounts that were suspended for ridiculous reasons like using the word ‘pansy’ or telling someone to ‘knock themselves out.’ See, Lorenz can only be comfortable on the tech giant if she doesn’t have to read anything from anyone she disagrees with. We imagine everything looks like a threat when you’re a small-minded mean girl but we digress.

It’s cute how she wrote this for WaPo like that makes it any less annoying or obvious that it’s her.

“Opening the gates of hell”: Musk says he will revive banned Twitter accounts https://t.co/5zPRcKkyu9 — The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) November 24, 2022

From WaPo:

Many predict the restoration of banned accounts will help bring on the “free-for-all hellscape” that Musk had promised advertisers would not come to pass shortly after he took possession of the platform.

“This would be a major disaster especially in Africa where State sponsored Ghost accounts were suspended for endangering human rights activists & journalists,” Hopewell Chin’ono, a journalist in Africa tweeted. “You would have allowed vile people to put our lives in danger as journalists! You will have blood on your hands @elonmusk.” HA HA HA HA HA HA Holy crap, sorry but she is such a dramaqueen. You know she only got quotes from friends and ‘experts’ she calls friends. What a joke.

Taylor Lorenz is lobbying Google and Apple to pull Twitter from their app stores she she’s using the Washington Post to do it. — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) November 25, 2022

Lorenz dislikes free speech because the truth hurts.

Sorry, not sorry.

Ya know if she hates what Musk is doing so much she could just go form her own platform. We hear Mastodon is a huge mess, she’ll fit right in there.

This is what Roth signaled in his NY Times Op-Ed and here now it appears in a Lorenz piece. pic.twitter.com/isatCksE4b — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) November 25, 2022

Yoel Roth last week pic.twitter.com/lbG3CdfUNi — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) November 25, 2022

Lol Wapo wants Twitter off of the app store? what if @elonmusk just floated the idea of vanishing WapO off of twitterhttps://t.co/B8sWdpexSM — n0body (@_biIIions) November 25, 2022

But then where would people be able to see Lorenz whining about Twitter 24/7?

"Death is in the air"

-CNN "Gates of Hell"

-Washington Post "Get a grip, you overemotional, hysterical nutters!"

-Normal People https://t.co/AolFfTpRey — MauertheBulldog (@BullyMaus) November 25, 2022

Perfection.

Right there.

***

Libs of TikTok BLISTERS NBC journo for only giving her 2 HRS to respond to repugnant smear/hit piece

Whiny Stephen Colbert claims he’s ‘not thrilled’ about Trump being reinstated on Twitter

Thanks Biden! Farm Bureau survey shows 2022 will be the most expensive Thanksgiving ON RECORD

***

Editor’s note:

For a limited time only, today, on Black Friday, you can get 50% off a VIP membership using promo code BLACKFRIDAY.

The largest discount we’ve ever offered.