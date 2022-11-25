If you come for Charles C.W. Cooke on Twitter, you best not miss.

Just sayin’.

And this is adorable … Never Trumper Brandt (sorry, Christian Vanderbrouk) aka UrbanAchievr taking a screenshot of an article so it’s OUT of context, not bothering to tag the writer in it, so he can make a lame, sad little argument for the people who still follow him. This guy has been doing this forever. If it’s not an article, it’s a tweet. Screenshot, usually out of context, then drag for the clapping seals who for whatever reason haven’t figured him out just yet.

Case in point:

National Review: Are you a “popular GOP governor of a blue state”? Or a “morally decent Republican politician” with a “little integrity and a lot of pluck”? “Don’t Run.” pic.twitter.com/pJi5tHT7nd — Christian Vanderbrouk 🇺🇸🇺🇦🌻 (@UrbanAchievr) November 21, 2022

And as usual, the person he’s trying to drag caught wind of it. Honestly, we’re just surprised he doesn’t have Cooke blocked …

Your followers will no doubt be shocked to learn that you deliberately declined to screenshot the next part of my piece, in which I explained clearly that the reason for the suggestions you highlight is my suspicion that *doing so will help Trump win the nomination*. pic.twitter.com/kw3l7LJJgy — Charles C. W. Cooke (@charlescwcooke) November 23, 2022

Shocker.

Sadly though, Brandt’s followers will not be shocked to see that he once again took someone out of context to argue a point that wasn’t even made in the first place.

They'll also be shocked to learn that, in spite of your selective quotations, I did not in fact suggest that a morally decent person cannot win the Republican nomination. I simply noted that it was not a sufficient quality for candidates who, for other reasons, have no chance. — Charles C. W. Cooke (@charlescwcooke) November 23, 2022

If you have to screenshot people and subtweet them to debate MAYBE Twitter isn’t for you.

Just sayin’.

Slippery of Urban Achiever to suggest Ron DeSantis is not a "morally decent Republican politician" with a "little integrity and a lot of pluck." Also, while Florida is a purple state — probably red by now — he won deep blue counties like Miami-Dade and Palm Beach County. — Jim Stinson (@jimstinson) November 24, 2022

Well, @UrbanAchievr wants Trump to be the nominee. It’s good for his bottom line. — AmishDude (@TheAmishDude) November 24, 2022

Nobody needs Trump MORE than our Never Trumper pals.

That’s his special talent. 🙄 — Ken Gardner (@KenGardner11) November 25, 2022

Special.

Yeah, that works.

I'm actually mildly impressed by how badly he wanted to misrepresent the point of that piece. Aaron Rupar and the Media Matters people are less egregious. — BWH (@BWH85) November 23, 2022

Vanderbrouk is the guy who said Republicans don't get to say nice things about themselves. — GumSlinger (@GumSlinger) November 23, 2022

I mean he works for Bulwark… its all a grift. — Bills by a Billion (@Whatdidyousay82) November 23, 2022

Perfectly in character for the urban deceiver. — Brundlefly (@1MansHealth) November 23, 2022

Certainly seems so.

***

***

