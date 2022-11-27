As Twitchy readers know, Alyssa Milano ‘gave back’ her Tesla because, oh we dunno, she thinks Elon Musk has turned Twitter into some giant white supremacy hot spot or something, and in place of her EVIL Tesla she bought a Volkswagon BECAUSE that’ll show him!

Imagine how stupid someone has to be to not only claim they ‘gave’ a car back over white supremacy but then bought a VOLKSWAGEN and bragged about it ON the evil white supremacy site … a car that’s history is tied to Hitler and the Nazis.

She tweeted this to millions of people as some sort of gotcha.

Wow.

Hard to believe this site is still free.

You "gave back" a car made by a company founded by an African-American who fights climate change and "environmental inequity" because you're against "white supremacy," but you replaced it with a car made by a company founded by literal Nazis. I've got nothing. — JD Rucker (@JDRucker) November 26, 2022

Painful.

Add to the whole situation this tweet from James Woods and YEAH, this was not good for SamanDUH, like at all.

The person wearing this crocheted toilet seat cover on her face needs a few history lessons. The science lessons would clearly be a waste of time. pic.twitter.com/gC7ZpUYMw3 — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) November 27, 2022

OMG, we’d forgotten about the crocheted MASK.

HA HA HA HA HA HA

This woman.

Woof.

I doubt if she has the ability to lear any history lessons. Perhaps her agent could get her a part in an historical movie. Hmm, maybe the founding and manufacture of Volkswagens. It could be called "The People's Car." — Msskyperez (@msskyperez) November 27, 2022

That’s where my oven mitt went! — I’m just the cook (@Shanti__Ananda) November 27, 2022

It does remind us of those old oven mitts we could make as kids. Yeah, this editor totally just dated herself, again. But they were made out of these little pieces of fabric and you’d slide them around this square peg thing?

Yeah.

Anyway …

If only there was a way to research the origin of VW, the car company that @Alyssa_Milano is promoting on Twitter, while complaining about the *alignment with hate and white supremacy* by @elonmusk pic.twitter.com/UTChsMQjHr — Joel M. Petlin (@Joelmpetlin) November 27, 2022

You’d think someone so concerned about white supremacy would at least make sure the car she’s buying doesn’t literally have TIES TO IT.

This is what happens when karens virtue signal too hard 🤣🤣🤣 — EaglesMate (@terrylou_d) November 27, 2022

Apparently she’s also boycotting world history. — Denlesks (@Denlesks) November 27, 2022

Sadly, that reads.

Some Hollywood “stars” need to periodically be reminded that, without a script, they really don’t have much to add to the conversation. Present company excluded, of course. — AngrySOB (@TheAngrySot) November 27, 2022

Of course.

***

***

