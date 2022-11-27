Monica Lewinsky thought it would be fun to post her own poll on Twitter asking people if they thought THEY (aka the users) should be involved in making major decisions for Twitter OR if it should be left up to Twitter employees. As you can likely already imagine, this poll did NOT go the way she thought or wanted it to.

Perhaps watching Twitter employees suppress a huge faction of the site for many, many years kinda sorta spoiled their reputation with the users.

Just a little bit.

Not to mention, without suppression and frankly discrimination, people are actually able to engage the ‘elite’ on the site … and none of them seem to like that very much.

Case in point:

here’s the bummer of the new algorithms unleashed (or at least seemingly new) never before have i had 2x the comments vs likes. (and most of these comments are negative… ) pic.twitter.com/HX5tkxzpyZ — Monica Lewinsky (she/her) (@MonicaLewinsky) November 26, 2022

Poor Monica. We suppose she’ll just have to suck it up like the rest of us.

See what we did there?

OH STOP IT.

Fine, we couldn’t help it though – we’ll sit in the corner later.

Sweetie, log off. This is just embarrassing. — 🧑🏻‍🎄🎄Kristi🎄🧑🏻‍🎄 (@Kristi_Weaver4) November 27, 2022

Need a tissue? — Schadenfreudelish (@aggierican) November 27, 2022

*cough cough*

You are experiencing a level playing field. For the first time, it appears. — Bohemio of the Reeeeing Twenties (@El__Bohemio) November 27, 2022

The new algorithms are leveling the playing field. Conservative accounts used to be suppressed like crazy and now, we finally get to have a voice here. The leftist echo-chamber is imploding. — Julia 🇺🇸 (@Jules31415) November 26, 2022

Monica experiences her first ratio. pic.twitter.com/UCRqivrqLQ — The Doctor (@TennantRob) November 27, 2022

No, not new. They just quit censoring and throttling in your favor. — 🇺🇸 MSQUARED🇺🇸 🗽 (@melissamiller33) November 27, 2022

You are literally learning that you live in a bubble — Factotum (@emery__bored) November 27, 2022

It’s almost as if they really didn’t think people disagreed with them.

Crazy the damage Twitter has done to so many people over the years. No wonder we’re all pissed off at each other all of the time.

OLD Twitter had their thumb on the scale. New Twitter is not throttled.

You're finally seeing the truth unfiltered.

Enjoy 😉 — ☢️Thermonuclear MAGA ☢️ (@Slaughtertrades) November 27, 2022

Welcome to the Twitter world of any and every conservative woman for the past decade plus.

It's amazing that they don't understand this. They really believed their false sense of importance, only propped up by rigged algorithms. — CornPop (@CornPopABadDude) November 27, 2022

And none of them are ‘adjusting’ well … like at all.

***

