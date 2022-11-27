Reading this ridiculously stupid tweet from Eric Swalwell, we can’t help but wonder if he felt jealous of how much attention Alyssa Milano was getting for her stupid AF tweet about giving her Tesla back for a Nazi car …

Maybe he was jealous that he wasn’t the dimmest bulb on Twitter yesterday?

Or maybe he’s just not very bright at all and keeps reminding us of this fact every time he tweets. Ladies and gents, this guy is an elected official, that tells you how stupid our government is these days.

Take a gander at this:

As a congressman to one of the largest Muslim-American constituencies in the country, it’s with immense pride that we watch the first Arab-hosted #WorldCup. The play on the pitch has been phenomenal — but it’s been matched by Qatar’s showcasing of the region’s religion & culture. — Rep. Eric Swalwell (@RepSwalwell) November 26, 2022

Ummm … what?

Dude, no.

C’mon.

Even the dimmest Democrat should know better? Eh, maybe not.

Christina Pushaw was good enough to ‘educate’ the representative:

1. Not all Muslims are Arab, and not all Arabs are Muslim. Weird to use these terms interchangeably. 2. Ironic that you’d use the word “pride” in this context — Christina Pushaw 🐊 🇺🇸 (@ChristinaPushaw) November 26, 2022

We knew Eric was not the brightest crayon in the box but WOW.

How will Swalwell wriggle out of this one: — Michele Blood (@BloodBrief) November 26, 2022

He’ll babble about Trump and claim everyone who’s making fun of him supports Russia or something.

I’m watching someone coming a career suicide in real time.

I’m taking a snapshot for the records

🤣🤣🤣 — I Meme Therefore I Am 🇺🇸 (@ImMeme0) November 26, 2022

And he’s not even bright enough to know it.

Slave labor and criminalizes homosexuality, but whatever. — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) November 27, 2022

All we can do is point and laugh.

Of all things that needed to be tweeted, this is not one of them. — JimBob McBoatFace (@JBobMcBoatFace) November 26, 2022

True story.

Then again, this is the guy who allegedly had a relationship with a Chinese spy so let’s not pretend he makes the best decisions.

Qatar exemplifies a top notch way of doing things: https://t.co/KbQgW4uMGm — Florida Grand (@florida_grand) November 27, 2022

Oops.

*offer not valid for LGBTQ, Jews or women — Cartright (@Vandalay_Inc) November 26, 2022

Genuinely thought this was a parody account. No way you seriously posted this — Alex (@_alex_joshua) November 26, 2022

We spend most days wondering if he’s a parody.

Fair.

Big fan of multiple countries with forced slave labor. — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) November 26, 2022

“Immense Pride” in a corrupt country that bribed its way into hosting The World Cup, uses slave labor with blatant human rights violations, and criminalizes homosexuality? How are you a US leader? — 🍁🦃 Colorado Girl Tweeting Freely in Ohio🦃🍁 (@ColoradoOhio) November 27, 2022

California.

That’s how.

***

***

