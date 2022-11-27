Reading this ridiculously stupid tweet from Eric Swalwell, we can’t help but wonder if he felt jealous of how much attention Alyssa Milano was getting for her stupid AF tweet about giving her Tesla back for a Nazi car …

Maybe he was jealous that he wasn’t the dimmest bulb on Twitter yesterday?

Or maybe he’s just not very bright at all and keeps reminding us of this fact every time he tweets. Ladies and gents, this guy is an elected official, that tells you how stupid our government is these days.

Take a gander at this:

Ummm … what?

Dude, no.

C’mon.

Even the dimmest Democrat should know better? Eh, maybe not.

Christina Pushaw was good enough to ‘educate’ the representative:

We knew Eric was not the brightest crayon in the box but WOW.

He’ll babble about Trump and claim everyone who’s making fun of him supports Russia or something.

And he’s not even bright enough to know it.

All we can do is point and laugh.

True story.

Then again, this is the guy who allegedly had a relationship with a Chinese spy so let’s not pretend he makes the best decisions.

Oops.

We spend most days wondering if he’s a parody.

Fair.

California.

That’s how.

***

***

